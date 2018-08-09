Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

West Ham land Perez on three-year deal from Arsenal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
92   //    09 Aug 2018, 16:02 IST
lucasperez-cropped
West Ham striker Lucas Perez

West Ham have announced the signing of Spanish striker Lucas Perez from Arsenal, confirming the 29-year-old's arrival on a three-year contract.

Perez becomes the eighth player to join West Ham ahead of the 2018-19 season, and he will compete with fellow new signing Andriy Yarmolenko for a place in Manuel Pellegrini's starting line-up.

The left-footed forward spent last season on loan at his former club Deportivo La Coruna and scored eight goals in 35 LaLiga appearances, but said he was looking forward to helping West Ham improve on their 2017-18 Premier League finish of 13th.

"I'm very happy to be here at such an historic club," he told the club's official website.

"I'm very excited, as West Ham are giving me the chance to stay in the Premier League and I'm very happy to be part of this new project.

"West Ham have great fans and play in an amazing stadium, so to sign here brings me great joy. I'm very motivated."

Arsenal paid a fee of £17million to sign Perez from Deportivo La Coruna in August 2016 but he is reported to have cost West Ham just £4m, with a potential £1m payable in add-ons.

The former Rayo Vallecano forward paid tribute to the Arsenal supporters in a message on his Twitter account, saying: "They always showed me affection and love from the first time I arrived in London.

"I also want to give my thanks to my team-mates and to the staff of this club for giving me the opportunity to make my debut in one of the best leagues in the world and win the FA Cup."

West Ham director of football Mario Husillos, who added Perez's name to a list of signings that includes Yarmolenko, Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski, Issa Diop, Jack Wilshere, Fabian Balbuena and Felipe Anderson, underlined the Spaniard's versatility.

"He is a very experienced player that Manuel and I both know well from Spain," said Husillos.

"He has great technical quality, and can play as both the main striker or the second striker in a deeper role. He scores goals, but can also create them and link well with the midfielders.

"His style is different from the other strikers we have available to us, and that gives the manager more options for our attacking play."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: West Ham United to complete a £4m deal for...
RELATED STORY
Lucas Perez, Carlos Vela, Joel Campbell go down the same...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: Every opening day match of the last decade
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Jack Wilshere signs for West Ham
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Two new signings to be announced...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Best opening weekend fixture from...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Wilshere signs for West Ham
RELATED STORY
Pellegrini full of praise for West Ham new boy Wilshere
RELATED STORY
3 players who could leave Arsenal this summer
RELATED STORY
Why Arsenal should let go of Lucas Perez 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us