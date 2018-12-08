×
West Ham scores 3 second-half goals to beat Palace 3-2

Associated Press
News
17   //    08 Dec 2018, 22:51 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Felipe Anderson scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season, and Javier Hernandez had a goal and an assist, as West Ham produced a stunning second-half performance to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Robert Snodgrass also scored for midtable West Ham, which won a third consecutive league game for the first time in two years and has lost only one of its last seven EPL games.

James McArthur put Palace ahead in the sixth minute off a set piece, and though West Ham remained on the attack for much of the first half, it wasn't until the 48th that Snodgrass equalized with his first Premier League goal.

Hernandez put West Ham ahead in the 62nd, knocking home a free kick by Anderson that was parried away by Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. Anderson followed up three minutes later by curling a shot into the top corner.

Jeff Schlupp's 76th-minute goal wasn't enough for Palace, which has won only once in its last 11 league games.

Associated Press
NEWS
