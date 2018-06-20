West Ham sign Fabianski from Swansea

London, Jun 20 (AFP) West Ham have signed Poland goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from Swansea, the English Premier League club announced today.

The 33-year-old joined the London side in a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee following Swansea's relegation from English football's top flight.

"West Ham is a massive club, so I'm really happy to be joining at such an exciting time here," Fabianski told West Ham's website.

"I will do my best on and off the pitch to help the team to achieve the best results possible and can't wait to start this new chapter of my career," he added.

The former Legia Warsaw and Arsenal goalkeeper Fabianski is currently at the World Cup with Poland, where he was on the bench for Tuesday's opening Group H defeat by Senegal in Moscow.

Fabianski's arrival in east London follows that of defender Issa Diop from Toulouse on Tuesday for a club record fee, reported to be ?12 million ($16 million, 14 million euros), with new Hammers manager Manuel Pellegrini rebuilding the squad ahead of a 2018/19 season that starts at Liverpool.

Fabianski, who had joined Swansea in May 2014, will be competing with Spanish goalkeeper Adrian for a first-team place.

"Lukasz is an experienced and established Premier League goalkeeper, with great quality that he has shown at both domestic and international level," said West Ham director of football Mario Husillos.

"He fits perfectly the mould of the modern goalkeeper, with excellent agility, presence and distribution, and will bring strong competition to the position," he added