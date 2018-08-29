Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

West Ham survive scare, three Premier League sides exit League Cup

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
123   //    29 Aug 2018, 10:31 IST

London, Aug 29 (AFP) West Ham survived a scare from League One Wimbledon to register Manuel Pellegrini's first win in charge and progress to the third round of the League Cup as Premier League sides Cardiff, Huddersfield and Brighton bowed out on Tuesday.

The Hammers have suffered three straight defeats to begin their league season, despite former Real Madrid and Manchester City boss Pellegrini being backed with nearly GBP 100 million (USD 128.7 million) in the transfer market, and went behind inside two minutes at Kingsmeadow through Joe Pigott's header.

But the hosts were reduced to 10 men after just 18 minutes as Rod McDonald was dismissed for a second yellow card and second-half goals from Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and Javier Hernandez secured a 3-1 win to spare Pellegrini's blushes.

Cardiff's poor start to the season on their return to the top flight continued with a comprehensive 3-1 defeat at home to Championship side Norwich.

Saido Berahino scored his first goal since February 2016 to send Stoke into the last 32 with a 2-0 win over Premier League Huddersfield.

Southampton edged out Brighton 1-0 in the only all-Premier League tie of the round thanks to Charlie Austin's winner two minutes from time.

Leicester cruised past Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town 4-0 with Rachid Ghezzal registering his first goal for the club.

Bournemouth, Fulham and Wolves also eased into round three over lower league opposition in MK Dons, Exeter and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

Crystal Palace needed Alexander Sorloth's first goal for the club 20 minutes from time to edge out Swansea 1-0.

Frank Lampard's Derby were thrashed Hull 4-0, but Marcelo Bielsa tasted defeat for the first time as Leeds boss, losing 2-0 at home to Preston, while Aston Villa also went down 1-0 to League One Burton Albion

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United: Hits...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal v West Ham has all the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League recap: Day 7
RELATED STORY
Will Arsenal get their first Premier League points...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: How Arsenal could line up against...
RELATED STORY
Why West Ham United pose a threat to Premier League elites 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal vs West Ham United:...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: West Ham United Team Preview
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: How Arsenal should line up...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Recap: Day 4
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Tomorrow BAR CUB 05:30 AM Barbados vs Cuba
Tomorrow SAL CRV 12:30 AM Salzburg vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow PSV BAT 12:30 AM PSV vs BATE
Tomorrow PAO BEN 12:30 AM PAOK vs Benfica
Tomorrow UFA RAN 07:30 PM Ufa vs Rangers
Tomorrow AST APO 07:30 PM Astana vs APOEL
Tomorrow AEK TRE 09:00 PM AEK Larnaca vs Trenčín
Tomorrow MAC SAR 10:30 PM Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Sarpsborg 08
PP MAR HAU Market Drayton Town vs Haughmond
Tomorrow CAD BOD 12:15 AM Cadbury Heath vs Bodmin Town
select leagues:
Contact Us Advertise with Us