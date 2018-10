West Ham suspends coach after marching with right-wing group

LONDON (AP) — Premier League club West Ham has suspended a youth team coach after he took part in march organized by a right-wing political group.

Mark Phillips posted on Twitter that he participated Saturday when hundreds of supporters of the Democratic Football Lads Alliance walked in central London.

The Football Lads website said the march was meant to protest Islamic extremists returning to England from Syria, migrants coming into Britain and what it called the mistreatment of U.K. veterans.

One arrest was made as the march turned violent. There is no suggestion Phillips broke any laws.

West Ham is now looking into the matter.

The east London club says "we have a zero tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behavior. We continue to protect and cherish those values. And we remain committed to ensuring that every single member of the West Ham family feels safe, respected and included."