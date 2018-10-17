×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

West Ham suspends coach after marching with right-wing group

Associated Press
NEWS
News
26   //    17 Oct 2018, 22:11 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Premier League club West Ham has suspended a youth team coach after he took part in march organized by a right-wing political group.

Mark Phillips posted on Twitter that he participated Saturday when hundreds of supporters of the Democratic Football Lads Alliance walked in central London.

The Football Lads website said the march was meant to protest Islamic extremists returning to England from Syria, migrants coming into Britain and what it called the mistreatment of U.K. veterans.

One arrest was made as the march turned violent. There is no suggestion Phillips broke any laws.

West Ham is now looking into the matter.

The east London club says "we have a zero tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behavior. We continue to protect and cherish those values. And we remain committed to ensuring that every single member of the West Ham family feels safe, respected and included."

Associated Press
NEWS
Premier League 2018-19, West Ham v Manchester United:...
RELATED STORY
5 top players West Ham United nearly signed
RELATED STORY
Reports: West Ham United to complete a £4m deal for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea drop points vs West Ham
RELATED STORY
LIV 4-0 WHU: 4 Talking Points from Liverpool's win over...
RELATED STORY
5 things Chelsea needs to change after West Ham draw
RELATED STORY
Lanzini returns to West Ham after surgery
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Wilshere signs for West Ham
RELATED STORY
West Ham continue spending spree with Yarmolenko deal
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Arsenal won against West Ham
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us