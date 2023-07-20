West Ham United interested in signing £20 million-rated Chelsea star who impressed in first pre-season friendly – Reports

West Ham United are reportedly aiming to sign Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen this summer with Aaron Cresswell inching closer to an exit.

The Hammers are yet to sign a new first-team star ahead of the start of the 2023-24 campaign. However, with Declan Rice's £100 million departure confirmed, they are hoping to dip into the transfer market to strengthen their squad in the ongoing summer window soon.

According to The Athletic, West Ham have earmarked Maatsen as one of their top choices to replace Cresswell in David Moyes' plans next season. They have been told about the player's £20 million price tag.

However, the 2022-23 UEFA Europa Conference League winners are expected to face a handful of competition in their pursuit of the Dutchman. Burnley, Nottingham Forest, Benfica and VfL Wolfsburg are reportedly interested in snapping up the left-back this summer.

Maatsen, 21, has been one of the best up-and-coming wing-backs at Chelsea over the past three season. Since making his debut for his team in an EFL Cup 7-1 win over Grimsby Town in 2019, he has grown by leaps and bounds due to three back-to-back loan spells.

A 13-cap Netherlands U21 international, Maatsen earned major recognition during his fruitful season-long temporary stint at Burnley past term. He helped them lift the EFL Championship trophy, registering four goals and six assists in 42 appearances across competitions.

Maatsen, who is in the final year of his deal at Stamford Bridge, opened the Blues' USA pre-season tour with a bang. He bagged a first half brace in their 5-0 friendly win over Wrexham on Wednesday (July 19).

Should Maatsen opt to stay back with Mauricio Pochettino's side this summer, he could provide competition to Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella. But, he might fail to seal considerable first-team minutes due to his club's non-involvement in any European competition next term.

West Ham keen to sign Chelsea midfielder

According to The Guardian, West Ham United are hoping to lure Conor Gallagher away from Chelsea this summer with Tottenham Hotspur also in the race. Both the clubs are said to have been impressed with the midfielder's boundless energy and goalscoring threat.

Gallagher, who was named 2018-19 Chelsea Academy Player of the Year, shot to prominence during his loan spell at Crystal Palace in the 2021-22 season. The 23-year-old scored eight goals and contributed five assists in 39 matches across all competitions for them.

But, the seven-cap England international struggled to translate his fine form at Chelsea last season. He netted just three times and laid out one assist in 45 overall appearances, starting 21 in the process.

Chelsea are currently having a midfielder crisis. They have parted ways with Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount this summer.

Enzo Fernandez remains the only senior player from the first team last season alongside Gallagher. Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei are expected to join the first-team squad along with new boy Andre Santos (signed in January 2023 and then sent out on loan).