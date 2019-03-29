×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

West Ham would sell Rice for the right price – Pellegrini

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    29 Mar 2019, 01:46 IST
declan rice - cropped
West Ham's Declan Rice

Manuel Pellegrini has suggested that if a Premier League rival offers a "good deal" for Declan Rice then West Ham would be prepared to sell him.

The 20-year-old has been one of the league's breakthrough stars this season and has become a mainstay of the Hammers' midfield.

His form has earned him a call-up to the England squad – after switching allegiance from the Republic of Ireland – and he made his debut for Gareth Southgate's side in Friday's Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic as a substitute before starting the win over Montenegro three days later.

Rice has been touted as a potential target for both Manchester clubs and Pellegrini admits that a big-money offer might be enough to persuade the Hammers to cash in on one of their most prized assets.

"In that case, as always, it is just a matter of price," Pellegrini told a media conference ahead of West Ham's clash with Everton on Saturday.

"There are big teams who decide to pay an important amount of money. Sure, if it is a good deal for the club and the player and improves his career then we can do it. But I don't know nothing about that yet."

When asked if he was surprised by Rice's assured displays for the Three Lions over the past week, Pellegrini responded: "No. I know Declan Rice. I have said before that he is a young player, just 20 years old, but his mind is of an adult player.

"He never feels pressure playing here or with the national squad. I was absolutely sure his level of performance would be exactly the same. He is a top, top player.

"He must continue doing exactly what he is doing now, to work in the same way, have the same mentality. He knows he must improve, that is why he is always listening and learning."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Pellegrini: Arnautovic available for the right price
RELATED STORY
Rice commits to West Ham until 2024
RELATED STORY
Rice already the best English holding midfielder - Pellegrini
RELATED STORY
Pellegrini: Rice a future captain
RELATED STORY
5 West Ham United players who have impressed the most in the 2018-19 season
RELATED STORY
West Ham star Rice commits international future to England
RELATED STORY
Which player would be the best replacement for Fernandinho at Manchester City?
RELATED STORY
Carroll must earn West Ham extension - Pellegrini
RELATED STORY
Pellegrini: Hernandez deserved to be West Ham hero
RELATED STORY
Manuel Pellegrini Urges Wonderkid to Improve Amid Transfer Speculations
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
Tomorrow FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
Tomorrow BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
Tomorrow BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
Tomorrow WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us