Westerlo vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023 

Westerlo and Club Brugge battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 33 fixture on Saturday (April 15).

The hostss are coming off a goalless draw at Anderlecht last weekend. Brugge, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a routine 2-0 home win over Seraing. Ferran Jutgla broke the deadlock in the 54th minute, while Antonio Nusa stepped off the bench to make sure of the points on the stroke of full-time.

The win saw them hold on to fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 55 points from 32 games. Westerlo, meanwhile, occupy seventh position with 49 points to show for their efforts after 32 outings.

Westerlo vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 40th meeting between the two sides. Brugge have 31 wins to their name, while Westerlo have been victorious twice.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Westerlo claim a 2-0 away win.

Brugge have scored at least twice in seven of their last eight meetings.

Seven of Westerlo's last eight home games have had goals at both ends, including the last four.

Seven of the last ten head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to score.

Westerlo have the best attacking record at home in the league, scoring 40 goals in 16 games.

Westerlo vs Club Brugge Prediction

Brugge have seemingly turned a positive corner in recent weeks, winning three of their last four league games.

However, it has not been enough to get them into the top four. The defending champions will seek to register maximum points in their final two games to boost their chances of making the Championship playoffs.

Westerlo, meanwhile, have been consistent throughout the season and still have a mathematical chance of usurping their visitors with two games to go. However, their three-game winless run does not inspire much confidence.

Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Westerlo 2-2 Brugge

Westerlo vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - At least one goal to be scored in both halves

Poll : 0 votes