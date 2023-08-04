Westerlo vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6, 2023 

Club Brugge visit the Het Kuipje to face Westerlo on Sunday (August 6) in the Belgian Pro League, looking to pick up their first win of the new season.

The Boeren began their campaign with a 1-1 draw to Mechelen last weekend. Rob Schoofs opened the scoring after 38 minutes, but Igor Thiago equalised for Brugge in the 65th minute from the spot. Another 12 minutes later, Maxim De Cuyper was sent off for the home side, who huffed and puffed in vain for a winner.

Ronny Deila's side mustered 21 shots in the game, 12 more than Mechelen, and had five of them on target, boasting 54% possession. Brugge will look to get more efficient on the ball on matchday two and register their first three-pointer of the season.

Westerlo, meanwhile, also drew their first game but fought back from a two-goal deficit to earn a point. Eupen were 2-0 up by the 55th minute, courtesy of a brace from Yentl Van Genechten.

In the 69th minute, De Kemphanen began their comeback as Nicolas Madsen struck a penalty, and in stoppage time, Lucas Stassin forced a share of the spoils.

Westerlo vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 clashes between the two sides, with Brugge winning 31 and losing twice.

After winning 13 games in a row over Westerlo, Brugge are winless in their last two.

Brugge have failed to score in their last two meetings with Westerlo.

Westerlo's only home win over Brugge came in the 1999-2000 season (1-0 in October 1999). Since then, the Bruges are unbeaten in 17 games against them on the road

Westerlo vs Club Brugge Prediction

Neither team began their top-flight campaign on a winning note, but Brugge are the better side on paper. Their record in the fixture is simply terrific, and they should beat Westerlo once again.

Prediction: Westerlo 1-2 Brugge

Westerlo vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brugge

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes