Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023

Western Sydney Wanderers welcome Melbourne Victory to the CommBank Stadium in the A-League on Sunday (December 10).

Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaigns. Western Sydney are in second place in the standings with three wins, while Melboune are sixth, with two wins in six games.

Sydney drew 2-2 with Brisbane Roar last week. Nicolas Milanovic and Marcus Antonsson scored in the second half to earn a hard-earned draw after Brisbane had conceded twice in as many first-half minutes.

Meanwhile, Melbourne played their fourth straight league stalemate in a 2-2 draw against Central Coast Mariners. Bruno Fornaroli retained his spot as the league's top-scorer with a goal in the first half, while Nishan Velupillay added another in the second half.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 29 times in the A-League, with Sydney leading 14-10..

Last season, the Wanderers secured a league double over Melbourne with a 3-1 aggregate win. They are unbeaten in four league meetings against Melbourne, winning three.

Western Sydney have kept four clean sheets in six league games this season and have the joint-best defensive record in the competition, conceding four times.

Melbourne have two away wins in the A-League in 2023.

The Wanderers have kept clean sheets in three home games in the league this season.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

The Wanderers have kept clean sheets in four of their last five home games in the A-League. They have been the better side recently in the fixture with six wins in last eight meetings, losing once.

Veteran defender Marcelo was injured in the draw with Brisbane Roar and will miss this game. Brandon Borrello is a long-term absentee, while Alexander Badolato has also been left out of the squad by manager Marko Rudan.

Melbourne, meanwhile, have drawn their last four games after winning their first twi games. They have one win in five away games in the league, though. Damien Da Silva and Adama Traore return from suspension, so manager Tony Popovic is expected to include them in the starting XI.

Considering the unbeaten run of both teams this season, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-1 Melbourne Victory

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Fornaroli to score or assist any time - Yes