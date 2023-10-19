Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2023

Western Sydney Wanderers welcome Wellington Phoenix to the CommBank Stadium in the A-League Men on Sunday (October 22).

The hosts are eyeing another successful meeting with Wellington following a 4-0 victory in their previous clash at the CommBank Stadium. Western Sydney finished fourth in the regular season last term and made to the final series but were knocked out in the Elimination finals.

WSW are in search of their second Premiership title since 2012-13, when they clinched it for the first time. They're yet to win the Championship but have been runners-up thrice (2013, 2014 and 2016). Western Sydney will look to make a robust start to the new campaign, thanks to three wins from their last five home games.

Wellington, meanwhile, finished sixth last season, earning qualification to the Finals series but failed to get into the semi-finals after losing to Adelaide United. Wellington upgraded the role of assistant Giancarlo Italiano to head coach following the departure of Ufuk Talay at the end of the season.

The Nix’s new coach has been tasked with charting a new part for the New Zealand outfit, who're yet to win any major title. Their record from last season is quite unimpressive, with six defeats and three wins in 10 games. Wellington have lost thrice in their last five trips.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Western Sydney have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five clashes with Wellington.

The hosts have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home games against Wellington.

Western Sydney have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home games.

Wellington have won twice and lost thrice in their last five road outings.

Western Sydney have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games, the same as Wellington.

Form Guide: Western Sydney: L-W-W-L-L; Wellington: L-W-L-W-L

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Despite multiple transfer reports, Western Sydney retained the two players who were crucial to their success last season. Brandon Borello was the league’s fourth top scorer with 13 goals, while Lawrence Thomas topped the goalkeeping charts with 10 clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Polish striker Oskar Zawada says that he’s eyeing the top scorer awaard this season, after finishing third with 15 goals for Wellington last term. Western Sydney, though, come as the favourites based on their home advantage.

Prediction: Western Sydney 2-1 Wellington

Western Sydney vs Wellington Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Western Sydney

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Western Sydney to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Wellington to score - Yes