Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023

Western Sydney Wanderers invite Western United to the CommBank Stadium in the A-League on Saturday (October 28).

The hosts drew goalless in their campaign opener to Wellington Phoenix last week. They were one of four teams who didn't score in their first game of the season.

Western United, meanwhile, enjoyed a winning start to their league campaign, winning 2-1 at Melbourne City last week. All three goals came in the second half. Noah Botic scored the winner rom the spot in the 87th minute after Tolgay Arslan had cancelled out Lachlan Wales' opener.

Western United were one of three teams, alongside Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory, to win their campaign opener and are third in the standings.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 10 times across competitions, including friendlies, since 2019. Western United lead 5-3.

Both teams won 1-0 at home in their A-League meetings last season.

Western United are unbeaten in four A-League away games, winning three straight.

Western Sydney are winless in last two A-League games at home. Their last two wins in the A-League have both come at home.

The Wanderers have one win in four meetings against Western United, with that win coming at home last season.

At home, the Wanderers have suffered three defeats in 12 games across competitions.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Prediction

The Wanderers were the second-best team at home last season, winning eight times and only losing thrice during the regular season.

Two of their three wins over Western United have come at home. They have a full-strength squad available for selection, and no changes are expected in their starting XI.

Western United, meanwhi,e, have won three of their last four meetings against Western Sydney, keeping two clean sheets. They have a few injury concerns, as Nikita Rukavytsya is days away from match fitness. Rhys Bozinovski and James Donachie could make their season debut.

There's nothing much to separate the two teams, and considering their form in recent games, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Western Sydney 1-1 Western United

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Noah Botic to score or assist any time - Yes