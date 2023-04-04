Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7, 2023

Ninth-placed Western United entertain third-placed Central Coast Mariners at the Mars Stadium in the A-League on Friday (April 7).

The hosts are winless in two league games. Western resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 3-3 draw against Sydney FC. With four games left in the regular season, they have a chance of securing a spot in the final series.

Central Coast, meanwhile, recorded a crucial win at the weekend, which helped them leapfrog Western Sydney Wanderers in the standings for third spot. Jason Cummings was on the scoresheet, taking his goal tally for the season to 15, in a 4-1 win over Macarthur.

Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met nine times in the A-League since 2020. All but one meeting have produced conclusive results, with Central Coast leading 5-3.

Western are unbeaten at home against the Mariners.

Central Coast won 4-2 in the reverse fixture in October.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in six of Western's last seven league games.

Western have outscored Central coast 12-4 in their four home meetings.

Western have the second-worst defensive record in the A-League this season, conceding 40 goals in 22 goals.

Central Coast have the third-best attacking record in the league, scoring 44 goals.

The Mariners have failed to score in their last two away games, suffering 2-0 defeats.

Western have scored at least once in all but one of their home games this season.

Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Both teams have had inconsistent runs in recent games. Western recorded three straight wins after three consecutive defeats but are winless in two games. Central Coast, meanwhile, have two wins, two losses and two draws in six games.

Central Coast are yet to win at Western. Home advantage is expected to come into play again, and a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Western United 2-2 Central Coast Mariners

Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jason Cummings to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes