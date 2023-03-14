 What happened to 7 superstar forwards dubbed the next Cristiano Ronaldo?

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is widely hailed as one of the best footballers in the history of the sport.

The Portugal icon has over 800 goals to his name, has represented some of the biggest teams, and is the highest-paid footballer in history. According to multiple reports, Cristiano Ronaldo currently earns a staggering $200 million per year at Al-Nassr, including endorsements.

Over the years, many have been touted to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, but none have been successful.

Nani

Ronaldo’s former Manchester United and Portugal teammate Nani was closely compared to him for a long time. He, too, rose through Sporting’s academy, played for the Red Devils, and had an abundance of tricks up his sleeve.

However, he lacked Ronaldo’s work ethic and failed to attain consistency at Old Trafford. Between 2007 and 2014, Nani scored 40 goals in 230 games for United before moving to Sporting and later Fenerbahce on loan. He then went on to play for Valencia, Lazio, Sporting, Orlando City, and Venezia before joining Australian outfit Melbourne City in July 2022.

Zoran Tosic

Manchester United signed Zoran Tosic as a possible replacement for Ronaldo in January 2009, six months before his transfer to Real Madrid. The Serbian never looked like following in the Portuguese’s footsteps, leaving Old Trafford after making only five appearances in two seasons. The right-winger joined CSKA Moscow in 2010 and spent seven seasons there, scoring 47 goals in 241 games in all competitions.

Bouncing off Partizan, TZ Yuandam Tobol Kostanay, the 35-year-old landed in Greece's PAS Lamia, where he currently plies his trade.

Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha is the only player on this list who still plies his trade in the Premier League. He failed to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo’s heroics at Manchester United, playing only four matches during his stint at the club between 2013 and 2015. He, however, has been firing on all cylinders for his boyhood club Crystal Palace, amassing 89 goals and 76 assists in 452 appearances in all competitions.

His contract is set to expire in June 2023, and Ronaldo’s club Al-Nassr, as well as their rivals Al-Ittihad, are reportedly interested in signing him.

Francisco Trincao

Portugal international Francisco Trincao was likened to Cristiano Ronaldo, courtesy of his dancing feet and ability to take players on. Unfortunately, he too has fallen flat in his attempt to replicate Ronaldo’s heroics.

Trincao joined Barcelona for a £25 million fee in 2020 but was soon deemed surplus to requirements. He was sent to Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan but once again failed to impress. The 23-year-old has since returned to Sporting Lisbon to breathe life back into his dwindling career.

Gabriel Obertan

According to The Express, Sir Alex Ferguson saw Gabriel Obertan as a like-for-like replacement for Ronaldo. He was signed from Bordeaux in 2009 but only went on to score once in 28 appearances over the next two seasons. Failing to live up to his billing, Obertan left the Red Devils for Newcastle United in 2011.

Having played for Anzhi, Wigan Athletic, Levski Sofia, and BB Erzurumspor, he has ended up at Charlotte Independence.

Alvaro Vadillo

Alvaro Vadillo emerged as a promising name on the Spanish circuit in 2011. The 6ft, athletic winger was likened to Ronaldo, but his progress was seriously halted by consecutive knee injuries. The then-17-year-old injured his ACL in a clash with Real Madrid before suffering a relapse in 2014. The injuries took a toll on his pace and he never managed to live up to expectations.

The 28-year-old currently plies his trade at SD Eibar, on loan from Espanyol.

Bebe

Bebe joined Manchester United in the summer of 2010 and was immediately compared to his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo. The winger, however, found himself out of depth at Old Trafford and left the club after only making seven appearances in the 2010-11 season.

Bebe has since played for Besiktas, Rio Ave FC, Pacos Ferreira, Benfica, Cordoba, Rayo Vallecano, SD Eibar, and his current club Real Zaragoza. He is set to return to Rayo Vallecano at the end of his loan in June 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s work ethic sets him apart from the rest

While many talented footballers have graced the field over the last couple of decades, very few have managed to match Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact. In football, hard work often outshines pure talent, and Ronaldo is a testament to this fact. Through sheer determination and dedication, Ronaldo maintains his status as one of the fittest players in the game, even at the age of 38.

Playing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has shown he still has the ability to make a difference. He regularly shares pictures of himself putting in work in the gym and partaking in grueling training sessions on the pitch.

The hard work has also been reflected in his performances for Al-Nassr this season, with him scoring eight times and claiming two assists in seven Saudi Pro League games.

