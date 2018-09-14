Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

What injury crisis? Simeone relishes Atletico challenge

Omnisport
NEWS
News
78   //    14 Sep 2018, 17:00 IST
simeone-cropped
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone has welcomed the challenge of dealing with an increasing injury crisis at Atletico Madrid.

Despite what many felt was a strong pre-season in the transfer market, the campaign has not started well for Atletico, who have won just one of three LaLiga matches and are already missing several first-team players.

Santiago Arias (rib), Vitolo (knee), Nikola Kalinic (knock) and Stefan Savic (haematoma and suspended) are all absent from Atletico's squad list to face Eibar on Saturday, while Angel Correa (knee) and Juanfran (thigh) have been included despite recently recovering from issues of their own.

Atleti's depleted numbers have forced Simeone to include two youth players in Andres Solano and Borja Garces, neither of whom have any competitive first-team experience.

But Simeone has no grumbles over the situation.

"It's clear that us here at the club, we accept the challenge and difficulties that we are faced with, those we have while short-staffed," Simeone told reporters on Friday.

"But let's not forget that we have a lot going in our favour to be competitive in a competition that is very important, with large numbers in our squad and a lot of players that we have.

"So, we know that ourselves. We accept that challenge and hopefully we can overcome that situation with the players such as Vitolo and Kalinic, who are not with us."

Atletico's last match before the international break saw them lose 2-0 at Celta Vigo, with the performance drawing significant criticism.

While Simeone acknowledges the fact he will not always be correct with his selections, he is confident that the quality they have in key areas should help decrease errors.

"I take it [the criticism] well, I can be wrong," he said. "The criticisms appear because of the result. I accept the position that I have.

"But there is high competition in this team. Rodrigo with Thomas [Partey], Gelson [Martins] with Correa, [Thomas] Lemar with Vitolo, and the central midfielders. I hope I make as few mistakes as possible."

Omnisport
NEWS
Simeone thinks I have special qualities, says Atletico...
RELATED STORY
Simeone wants Vrsaljko to stay at Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 4 reasons why Atletico Madrid can conquer...
RELATED STORY
Argentina debutant Simeone fulfils father Diego's prediction
RELATED STORY
Atleti closer to Madrid after Ronaldo sale - Simeone
RELATED STORY
Neymar over fellow PSG star Mbappe for Atleti boss Simeone
RELATED STORY
Atletico confirm Juanfran hamstring injury
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Atletico Madrid could win the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Super Cup glory will make Atletico strong - Simeone
RELATED STORY
5 quotes which prove Diego Simeone is the most...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
La Liga 2018-19
Tomorrow REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
Bundesliga 2018-19
Tomorrow BOR EIN 12:00 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Tomorrow BAY BAY 07:00 PM Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen
Serie A 2018-19
16 Sep JUV SAS 06:30 PM Juventus vs Sassuolo
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us