"When you go from being a kid seeing it on the TV" - When Chelsea target Lesley Ugochukwu recalled his first visit to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea target Lesley Ugochukwu's old comments about the Stamford Bridge club have emerged online. The 19-year-old French Nigerian defensive midfielder has emerged as a top target for the Blues.

Ugochukwu plays for Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais and grew up through the academies of the French club. Speaking about his first visit to the London club. Ugochukwu said in 2020 (via The Athletic):

"I went to Chelsea and I saw Stamford Bridge. When you go from being a kid seeing it on the TV & then being there, you’re like ‘Wow!’."

The Blues are keen on reinforcing their midfield in the ongoing summer transfer window. While Moises Caicedo has been a top target for the club, Brighton & Hove Albion are yet to come to terms with Todd Boehly's team regarding a fee for the defensive midfielder.

Hence, the club have made Ugochukwu one of their top targets. The player has made 60 appearances for Stade Rennais. He played m35 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 side last season.

Christopher Nkunku hoping for a great career at Chelsea

Chelsea have signed a top attacker, roping in Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig. One of the Bundesliga's top attackers recently, Nkunku agreed a move to Stamford Bridge in January.

The Frenchman is a player of immense technical prowes and has already given the fans a taste of his ability with his performances in the pre-season. About his goals at the club, Nkunku said (via the Blues' website):

"In this project the main thing is about the team. We want to be up in the table, achieve the Champions League [qualification] next season. This is the main thing, and then after yeah I have some goals, but I keep that personal."

Nkunku added:

"I was dreaming of playing in the Premier League. This is the league where I wanted to play in my career and have the chance to be. It is the biggest league in the world and every great player wanted to play in this league."

As new boss Mauricio Pochettino looks to rebuild the Chelsea team, it would be important for the Argentine manager to get the best out of Nkunku. Fans will hope that the Frenchman can hit his best form quickly.