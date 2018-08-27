Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Who? Ausilio dismisses Inter's Modric approach

Omnisport
NEWS
News
128   //    27 Aug 2018, 07:56 IST
Modric-cropped
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric

Inter director Piero Ausilio jokingly dismissed the club's reported pursuit of Real Madrid star Luka Modric, while insisting the squad is complete.

Croatia captain Modric emerged as Inter's primary transfer target following the World Cup in Russia but the Italian side have been unable to lure the 32-year-old midfielder to Milan.

Madrid sent an official complaint to FIFA, alleging Inter contacted the player illegally over a potential move, while the Serie A outfit confirmed legal action against LaLiga president Javier Tebas who criticised the club's pursuit of Modric.

Modric also described a report claiming he approached Inter about the prospect of a transfer as "the greatest nonsense in history".

Ausilio was asked about Modric prior to Inter's 2-2 draw against Torino on Sunday and he told Sky Sport Italia: "Who? Let's talk about the game.

"We're happy with the team we put together, as we tried to improve it and bring in elements we were missing, particularly in terms of experience and alternatives in attack to make us more unpredictable.

"I think the Inter squad is now complete."

Ausilio, meanwhile, insisted there is room for Portugal international midfielder Joao Mario, who has been linked with a move away after spending the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at West Ham.

"We think there is space for Joao Mario, he is not being kicked out, nor forced to choose another club," Ausilio said. "He received offers, he is considering them and of course would like to play more regularly, but he seems content here and in line with the team’s objectives."

 

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Luka Modric clears the air on Inter's "approach"...
RELATED STORY
Modric brands Inter approach claim 'the greatest nonsense...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid complain to FIFA over Inter's alleged Modric...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka...
RELATED STORY
Modric, Ronaldo and Salah final UEFA Player of the Year...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players who could replace Luka Modric at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 players who could replace Luka Modric if he leaves Real...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19, Real Madrid vs Girona FC: Preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
Can Luka Modric really win the Ballon d'Or?
RELATED STORY
Three players who deserve to win the FIFA Best Player award
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us