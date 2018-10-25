×
Who? – Salah laughs off critics after 50th Liverpool goal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
134   //    25 Oct 2018, 03:18 IST
MohamedSalah - cropped
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah spoke of his pride after scoring his 50th Liverpool goal as he questioned who could have doubted him during a tough run earlier in the season.

The Egypt star, who enjoyed an outstanding first year at Anfield, had struggled for form prior to scoring the winner at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

But Salah added two more goals against Red Star Belgrade in Champions League action, taking his Liverpool tally to 50 in all competitions, and he was in high spirits after the Reds' 4-0 victory.

"[The milestone goal] is great. I'm happy to score my 50th goal for Liverpool," he told BT Sport. "I'm very proud about that. I want to keep scoring and help the team to win games."

Asked if he had answered those who had doubted him, Salah replied with a grin: "Who?"

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane joined Salah on the scoresheet and the two-goal star never doubted that the trio would return to their all-conquering form of last season.

"We knew how to play with each other," he said. "The way we play is always different and the type of system we play is always different.

"In the beginning [against Red Star], it was tough. But we know how to play with each other. We know our quality. We are happy with each other."

In light of Liverpool topping the group as Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli drew, stand-in captain Virgil van Dijk added: "We need to look at ourselves.

"We want to win every game we play, especially at home. It's going to be a difficult one over there [in Serbia]. We need to look forward to those challenges. That's how I love it."

