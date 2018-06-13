Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why not? - Alderweireld open to Tottenham stay

Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld had been expected to leave the club in the close-season, but he says he could yet remain.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 04:26 IST
502
toby alderweireld - cropped
Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld has made it clear he is open to the possibility of staying at Tottenham despite stories linking him with a move.

The Belgium international featured just 14 times in the Premier League last season, with his campaign disrupted by suggestions of a contract stalemate as well as hamstring and thigh injuries.

Alderweireld has two years left on his current deal, but the uncertainty around an extension has led to links with Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho's side are said to have already declared their interest in the centre-back, though he insists he is in no rush to leave Spurs.

When asked if staying at Spurs was a possibility, Alderweireld told reporters: "Yeah, why not? I have two years left on my contract. I don't know what is going to happen."

The 29-year-old is away on international duty with Belgium at the World Cup and will come up against plenty of familiar faces when they face England.

And Alderweireld thinks England have a better aura around them this time around.

"I have been in the Premier League for four years and something is different with England now,” Alderweireld added. "They are young lads, there is a lot of desire.

"There is a new vibe coming. They have wonderful players, not just stars but players who want to become better.

"I think they are going to have a very good World Cup. England can do whatever they want if they are on it. They are a very good team.

"I know most of the players. They have the right mentality to go far now. They have quality and desire, players with a good attitude."

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United
Tottenham transfer news: Brand new player linked, update...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Transfer News: Ambivalent De Ligt reports,...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Bale has decided to join Spurs,...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Update on Maddison,...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United should sign Toby...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Tottenham ready to sell superstar
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Spurs agree £8.5 million-a-year...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Deadlock over defender,...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer roundup: Man Utd attempt to negotiate...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Bundesliga duo to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us