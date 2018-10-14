Why not? I hope so - Lukaku harbours Serie A ambition

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has spoken of a desire to one day play in Serie A.

Lukaku – who scored both goals in Belgium's 2-1 Nations League win over Switzerland on Friday – is in his eighth season in the Premier League and has enjoyed spells with Chelsea, West Brom, Everton and now United.

He has now sparked speculation that his future lies away from England and that Serie A – where his brother, Jordan, plays for Lazio – could be the destination.

Asked by La Gazzetta dello Sport if he would make a move to Italy, he said: "Why not? I hope so."

Lukaku was also full of praise for Serie A champions Juventus – who United face in the Champions League on 23 October – and believes they are one of the best sides in the Europe.

"Juve have a great project in place and they just keep going," he added. "Every year they try to get stronger.

"Without doubt, Juve are one of the two or three best teams in Europe. They've got a great coach and extraordinary players in every area of the team.

"Cristiano Ronaldo stands out but watch out for the others too. Paulo Dybala is already impressive and getting stronger, while I love Douglas Costa. He's an exceptional signing and his career shows he always makes the difference.

"It's a tough group, but obviously Manchester United want to finish on top."

Before United's clash with Juve, Lukaku is likely to line up for his country when Netherlands visit Brussels for a friendly on Tuesday.