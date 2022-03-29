Why qualifiers need to be improved in the run-up to 2026 FIFA World Cup

We're nearly there. Twenty countries have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far, with 12 spots remaining.

We've played 838 qualifiers so far, with 17 more to go, including two inter-confederation playoffs — Oceania winner vs. CONCACAF's fourth-place finisher, and Asia's fifth-place vs. South America's fifth-place finisher.

Countries have forfeited their games because they refused to travel (Macau vs. Sri Lanka, way back in December 2019).

There have been countries that have joined and then left (Samoa and American Samoa, as well as Saint Lucia).

We've had countries pull out before their first game due to volcanic eruptions and tsunamis (Tonga), as well as concerns about COVID-19 (North Korea).

The same year that Argentina last won it The last time Canada's men reached the World Cup was 1986.The same year that Argentina last won it The last time Canada's men reached the World Cup was 1986.The same year that Argentina last won it 👀🏆 https://t.co/ny4DO0G9W1

Countries have traveled all the way to Qatar for confederation qualifying tournaments, only to be forced to withdraw due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their squads (Vanuatu and Cook Islands).

We've had games postponed due to a bureaucratic snafu over COVID-19 paperwork (Brazil vs. Argentina) and war breaking out in Europe (Scotland vs. Ukraine).

We had a country thrown out for invading their neighbor less than a month before their playoff game (Russia).

Qualifying for the World Cup is a pain

Portugal v Turkey: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

If the UAE or Australia qualify for the World Cup, they will have played a total of 20 matches to accomplish so.

If the Solomon Islands succeed, they will have played three games in all.

What is the point of it all?

It's only to emphasize how difficult it is to organize a qualifying campaign that reduces 211 FIFA member nations to 32.

It may quickly spiral out of control when faced with natural disasters, pandemics, and war. Real life is getting in the way of athletics, you know.

In 2026, there will be 48 World Cup spots, a 50 percent increase, but logistically, don't expect things to become any easier.

We know how many guaranteed extra spaces each confederation will have — four each for Asia and Africa, three each for UEFA and CONCACAF, and two each for South America and Oceania. A six-team inter-confederation playoff competition will be held for the remaining two positions.

We don't know if the host countries will automatically qualify (which is important, considering there are three in Mexico, the United States, and Canada).

We don't know how the qualifying tournaments will function in each confederation.

I have little sympathy for the men and women tasked with establishing a framework that gets the job done, maximizes money, and keeps everyone happy. Especially given that we have no idea what the international match calendar will look like after 2024.

It's no secret that club football is squeezing international football all around the world. There are a lot of unknowns. What happens to qualification in the region if all three CONCACAF co-hosts receive automatic bids in 2026? Sure, the remaining 32 countries will vie for the remaining three automatic spots (plus, perhaps, two playoff positions). But will it be commercially sustainable without the region's three largest economies/TV markets (by far)?

And will the US, Canada, and Mexico just keep playing each other for the next 18 months?

What about CONMEBOL, for example? South America's qualification tournament, with its arduous 18-match home-and-away schedule, has a lot of advantages.

It fosters rivalries, ensures that freak results don't derail qualification, it's a firmly established tradition, and it's extremely competitive.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ronaldo when questioned if the World Cup would be the same without him 🗣️ Ronaldo when questioned if the World Cup would be the same without him 🗣️ https://t.co/NvYnoBoXIN

But, does it make sense to play 90 games just to reduce ten teams to seven (eight if you count the playoff spot)?

Isn't it going to get a little dull if Brazil or Argentina have already sealed their berth halfway through?

Africa, which will move up from fifth to ninth place, should have a slightly less harsh system than what is currently in place.

You can win every game in your group, draw playoff home-and-away ties, and still be eliminated due to the away goals rule (which could happen to Morocco this year).

But how do you go about doing that in a rational manner?

What about pre-qualifying in Asian or African countries? Take Gambia, for example. They lost both home and away against Angola, and that was the end of it.

Despite this, they made it to the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals. Is it reasonable to expect their qualification campaign to last 180 minutes?

Let's hope that, just as they did to come up with a logical system for the 48-team World Cup (without drastically expanding the number of games), they will do the same for World Cup qualification.

At its finest, it should provide drama, justice, and a chance for those nations that do not make the World Cup cut.

Edited by Manas Mitul