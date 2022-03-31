Why Southgate's stable England team has a chance to win the World Cup

England now have an even deeper pool of players than they did at Euro 2020, thanks to the addition of the very gifted Jude Bellingham.

It says a lot about the health of the England national team that so much time has been spent worrying about little detail during this international break.

There is a debate over Trent Alexander-Arnold when England have three of the best right-backs in Europe, and concerns about midfield selection as a result of the sheer amount of talent available.

England have never looked so good in a major tournament, and have never been so well prepared.

England are 2022 World Cup favorites

England v Switzerland - International Friendly

With a semi-final appearance at the 2018 World Cup and a final shootout loss at Euro 2020, this is already the best run in the country's history.

Scrolling through the list of names hoping to make the plane to Qatar, there's a case to be made that this is the best England squad ever. Although younger readers are probably sick of hearing about the 'Golden Generation' of 2000s, we keep harping on about it. It's hard to believe how far England have come since those toxic days of tabloid vitriol and inter-club rivalry.

Gareth Southgate's team is upbeat, focused, and cohesive. They're even cultural ambassadors, a progressive bunch of young men who have infused the English football team with a sense of national pride. That in itself is a remarkable feat.

Anyone who thinks the positive vibes are only a result of England's smooth tournament progress against inferior opponents should watch Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish in the 3-0 win over Ivory Coast on Wednesday

Both players had difficult seasons at club level, but in an England shirt, they looked as confident as ever. That's the power of a cohesive dressing room and a motivating coach.

The shirt has a light weight to it. For the players, representing the Three Lions is a breath of fresh air and a chance to re-energize. Good vibes don't win World Cups, but for all the criticism of Southgate's tactical acumen, he has demonstrated a great eye for the style that is most suited to international level. Even if it means sacrificing some of his more brilliant attacking players.

That essential point must be understood in all discussions about Southgate's tactical preparations for Qatar. He has studied key tournament winners throughout the twenty-first century and accurately identified that international football is primarily about quiet control and compact, reactive play.

From the bare caution of Italy (2006) to the counterattacking Germany (2014) and France (2018).The intense pressing and possession of football that is popular at club level (and hence frequently expected by fans) necessitates a significant amount of time to coach the structures.

At the international level, one thing you don't have is time.

Southgate will never accept this style of play, no matter how much you want to see Alexander-Arnold bursting down the wings and Grealish sweeping opponents aside from either flank.

In truth, all that is required to determine what England want to do and where they need to develop is a study of one game: the Euro 2020 final.

The Three Lions started in a conservative 3-4-3 formation, content to give up possession and control the game methodically from midfield.

However, as the game progressed, Southgate's side began to lose their grip and play within themselves, much like they did in their World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia.

Even upgrading to a more offensive 4-2-3-1 failed to reverse the trend.

England's World Cup formation will be 4-2-3-1 against smaller nations and 3-4-3 against larger nations, with the option of switching formations if they lose control.

Many of the so-called problems vanish once this is realized.

Kyle Walker is the first-choice right-back in 4-2-3-1 as he bonds well with Maguire and John Stones, allowing them to slide across the field smoothly.

If you consider that Southgate's team has settled on a midfield two of Declan Rice and Phillips in games that matter, discussions with Conor Gallagher and Phil Foden seem redundant.

Nonetheless, midfield composition has been the most significant change over the March international break. In the 2-1 victory over Switzerland on March 26, England eventually controlled the game, but the first half was far too open for Southgate's liking. A game far too enjoyable if the Three Lions are to repeat their Euro 2020 record of just conceding two goals in five knockout matches.

In short, starting Gallagher and Mason Mount as eights did not work, and the Swiss exploited the resulting midfield void.

Gallagher is fantastic at charging around midfield, but that isn't what is needed here. After Rice came on, England were much better. Southgate will see that as the last time he tries to open up a little more.

Jude Bellingham's outstanding and assured performance against Ivory Coast, on the other hand, is crucial. The defeat in the Euro 2020 final demonstrated that the one area in which the Three Lions must improve is their ability to reclaim control of a game that is gradually turning against them. They have that player in the mighty, supremely skilled Bellingham.

He isn't going to start very often. However, if Southgate's team is in a knockout game and needs a third-center midfielder to take the ball and push back, Bellingham is unquestionably the best choice. His poise under duress, consistent forward momentum, and strength in possession are exactly what the situation calls for.

The Three Lions have a solid camp, a settled couple of formations, and a settled playing style - all of which are backed up by a strong tournament record. Any questions about who should play – any boos about veterans who deserve more – have been fabricated merely because the country isn't accustomed to such peace.

When matches start slipping away from them, the only valid issue is how to reclaim territory and composure. With Bellingham on board, though, there is now a solution to this as well.

After France and Brazil, the Three Lions are the third favorites to win the 2022 World Cup. Even the bookies may be significantly underestimating Southgate's team based on quality, experience, and tactical philosophy.

Edited by Manas Mitul