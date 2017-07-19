Wijnaldum confident Liverpool can challenge for title

"I think we have a good base." Georginio Wijnaldum feels Liverpool can contend for the Premier League title.

by Omnisport News 19 Jul 2017, 07:09 IST

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum believes his team can challenge for the Premier League title if they learn from champions Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's men finished fourth last season, a distant 17 points behind Antonio Conte's side.

Liverpool have thus far remained settled in the close-season, with Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke their only two additions.

Wijnaldum feels his side have enough quality to contend for a first league title since 1990.

"I won't say that we can immediately win the title, but I think we have a squad who can compete for the title," the Dutchman said.

"I'm confident that we will not make the same mistakes like last season. I have the trust and confidence.

"Last season we started well, but in January and February we had a lot of bad results and that's why we didn't play in the competition for the title.

"I think we have a good base and we need to keep the things that went well."

Liverpool dropped points against the likes of Sunderland, Hull City, Burnley, Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Leicester City last season.

Wijnaldum believes Liverpool can learn plenty from Chelsea and the champions' ability to collect points in tough situations.

"We must read the games better. What do you need to win? You don't always have to win beautiful," he said.

"I think Chelsea is a good example. Last season they were the best team. They knew what they had to do. That's what we needed to do.

"We must make sure we learn from the past and do it this season."