Wijnaldum's anger at being benched behind two-goal display

Omnisport
NEWS
News
566   //    08 May 2019, 02:52 IST
Georginio Wijnaldum - cropped
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum said his anger at starting on the bench was behind his stunning two-goal performance in Liverpool's 4-0 Champions League semi-final second-leg win over Barcelona on Tuesday.

Wijnaldum was surprisingly left out of the starting XI despite injuries to Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah as Liverpool attempted to overturn a 3-0 deficit at Anfield en route to the final.

The Netherlands international was introduced at half-time to replace the injured Andy Robertson, though, and scored twice in the space of two minutes to pull the Reds level on aggregate before Divock Origi's second goal 11 minutes from time secured a famous win.

Speaking to BT Sport, Wijnaldum said: "It's unbelievable. After the game in Spain we were confident we could score four and win 4-0.

"People outside doubted us and thought we couldn't do it but we showed that everything is possible in football.

"It's really emotional because I was angry at the manager for putting me on the bench. I had to do something when I came on and I'm happy that I could help the team with two goals.

"We believed from the start that we could win and we managed to do it."

Tags:
Liverpool Football Barcelona
