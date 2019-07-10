×
Wilder signs new Sheffield United deal ahead of Premier League return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10 Jul 2019, 02:12 IST
Chris Wilder - cropped
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has signed a new three-year deal ahead of his side's Premier League return.

The Blades have earned two promotions in three seasons since Wilder took charge in May 2016.

After guiding United out of League One with 100 points in his first campaign at Bramall Lane, the 51-year-old ended the Yorkshire club's 12-year exile from the top flight by finishing second to Norwich City in the Championship last season. 

"Chris signing a new contract underpins everything we are attempting to do at Bramall Lane," chief executive officer Stephen Bettis told United's official website. 

"He's been the catalyst for our success over the past few years, he is a driven individual and his focus since promotion was secured has been preparing the club for the Premier League."

Wilder is in the process of strengthening his squad ahead of their Premier League opener against Bournemouth on August 10.

Luke Freeman has arrived from QPR in a club-record deal and experienced defender Phil Jagielka is back at the club following his release by Everton.

Premier League 2019-20
