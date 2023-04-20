"Will be put on the market to be sold" – Emmanuel Petit believes Arsenal youngster will be sold in the summer

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has claimed that the Gunners will sell striker Folarin Balogun this summer.

Balogun, 21, has emerged as one of the most promising attackers in Europe since joining Reims on a season-long loan deal last summer. He has been a success at his new club, scoring 19 goals in 32 matches in the process.

A right-footed mobile striker blessed with pace and shooting, the England U21 star has popped up on a host of European clubs' radars of late. Arsenal are also said to be keen to cash in on their youth product this summer.

Speaking to Legal Sportsbooks, Petit suggested that Balogun will be shipped off in the upcoming summer transfer window as the Gunners already have two first-team strikers. He said:

"I don't know if they will continue with the strikers they have. They've got Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus. I think Folarin Balogun will be put on the market to be sold. There are so many clubs in France, and not just in France, who are very interested in him."

Sharing his thoughts on Arsenal's potential recruitment strategy this summer, Petit added:

"I think they need to add at least two players. Someone who can play in [Martin] Odegaard's position. We've got [Emile] Smith-Rowe but he hasn't played much in the last few months. A central defender as well. When you look at the big teams in Europe, they've got four strong defenders. You need to have some competition."

Petit also claimed that the Gunners are in need of a backup winger, concluding:

"As for forwards, [Gabriel] Martinelli has been tremendous and [Bukayo] Saka as well this season. But you can feel, especially with Saka, that he's been tired recently. [Leandro] Trossard can play as a right winger or as a left winger but you probably need one more player who can play on the wings."

The Gunners, who are atop the 2022-23 Premier League table with 74 points from 31 games, are next set to host a struggling Southampton side on Friday (April 21).

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun set to push for summer move: Reports

According to Football Insider, Folarin Balogun has told Arsenal that he will seek a permanent move away unless given a guarantee of first-team action next season. The Gunners have clarified that they are prepared to offer him an improved deal if he does decide to remain and fight for his spot at the Emirates Stadium.

Balogun, who joined the Gunners' academy in 2008, is valued at around £30 million amid interest from a host of European clubs. RB Leipzig, Marseille, Lyon, Villarreal, and Sevilla are all keen on signing him. Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, and Crystal Palace are also monitoring the on-loan Reims striker's availability.

Since making his debut for Arsenal in 2020, Balogun has bagged two goals in 209 minutes of action for them. He also had 93 goal contributions in 103 matches for the U21 and U18 sides.

