Will support Brazil but also looking forward t Messi magic: Ganguly

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 20:19 IST
489

Kolkata, Jun 8 (PTI) A self confessed football buff, former India captain Sourav Ganguly like thousands of Kolkatans will be rooting for his favourite team Brazil but at the same time wants to be captivated by Lionel Messi's artistry.

"I am looking forward to Messi magic. He's yet to win a World Cup. It's going to be a big World Cup for him," said Ganguly, who has plans to watch the finals.

He further picked Brazil Argentina and Germany as the teams to watch out for in Russia 2018.

"Brazil is my favourite team but I am a Messi fan," he conceded with a smile.

Ganguly also extended best wishes to Arjun Tendulkar, who has been selected for the India Under-19 side which will be touring Sri Lanka next month.

"Lots of wishes to him. I have never seen him play. I hope he does well," he said of the son of his long time teammate Sachin Tendulkar.

Ganguly further said Virat Kohli and Co are overwhelming favourites to win the next month's full series in England.

"I'm very hopeful that India will win in England. The way they have played the ODI series in South Africa, if they are able to hold back the momentum, they will absolutely win."

India will play three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests in the tour of England beginning July 3.

England recently suffered a nine-wicket loss to Pakistan at the Lord's Test before levelling the series 1-1 at Headingley.

"India are a far better side than Pakistan. India will have better chances of winning the series," Ganguly said.

India captain Kohli's phenomenal batting form has fetched him the BCCI's best cricketer award for two seasons and Ganguly said he should just keep playing.

He's nearing 30 and has another six-seven years... He just has to keep playing and don't worry about anything."

To honour former president Jagmohan Dalmiya, the BCCI has rechristened four awards in remembrance of the late administrator.

"It's a great news. The proposal was put forward during the BCCI working committee meeting two years ago. We are very happy because he deserves every bit," Ganguly concluded

