Willian hoping David Luiz stays at Chelsea

Omnisport
NEWS
News
99   //    01 Jan 2019, 04:02 IST
willian luiz-cropped
Chelsea stars Willian and David Luiz

Willian is hopeful fellow Brazilian David Luiz stays at Chelsea beyond the end of the season when his current contract is due to expire.

Centre-back Luiz has regained his place in the Chelsea starting XI this term under Maurizio Sarri, having only made 10 Premier League appearances for Antonio Conte last season.

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender is into the final six months of his contract, meaning he is able to begin discussing end-of-season moves to other clubs.

Sarri has spoken of his desire to see Luiz stay put, but at 31, he appears likely to only be offered a one-year extension due to Chelsea's policy with players over 30, something which may not be an issue at another club.

Willian, however, is optimistic they will all come to an agreement in the end.

When asked if he wants Luiz to stay, Willian said: "For sure, of course. I want [him to stay].

"We have to see if they, the club, will want him. I think they want him. For me, I want him to stay."

Willian's own contract is due to end in 2020 and there have been few reports indicating an extension is on the cards.

But the attacking midfielder is not worried and in no rush to have his future planned out.

"I'm fine, I'm fine," he said. "No rush about that. We can talk about that in the future, no problem."
