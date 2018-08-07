Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Willian keen on Mourinho reunion

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.84K   //    07 Aug 2018, 02:34 IST
Willian, Jose Mourinho
Willian and Jose Mourinho, pictured in 2015

Chelsea winger Willian has hinted he would be open to signing for Manchester United by saying he wants to work with Jose Mourinho again.

Willian and Mourinho won a pair of Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge and the Brazil international has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Mourinho is keen to bolster United's attacking options ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline, with Inter's Croatia star Ivan Perisic also reportedly a target.

Willian has suggested he would be happy to stay at Chelsea for the 2018-19 but the 29-year-old has left the door ajar for a reunion with Mourinho.

"Mourinho is the best manager I've ever worked with. We have a good relationship, we are friends," Willian told ESPN Brasil after Chelsea lost 2-0 to Manchester City in Sunday's Community Shield.

"Sometimes we talk, we text, we send messages to each other via WhatsApp. He is a great manager, I really enjoyed working with him. I hope I can work with him again someday."

Barcelona have reportedly had a series of offers for Willian rejected by Chelsea, but the attacker cleared up the speculation.

"I don't know if there was any official bid [from Manchester United], but some things have happened," he said.

"Also, everything comes out on the internet, too. But Mourinho talks to my agent all the time, he says 'bring him, bring him'. No, he has never called me, but he always sends me text messages.

"But I am very happy at Chelsea, I want to stay in the club. I also like living in London, it is an amazing city, and my family is well adapted. So yeah, I intend to stay at Chelsea."

Topics you might be interested in:
Chelsea Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Manchester United keen on signing two Chelsea stars
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United need Willian more than Anthony Martial
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Manchester United should sign Willian
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United dealt major blow by top...
RELATED STORY
3 ways how Manchester United could line-up with Willian...
RELATED STORY
Willian has no doubt Fred will shine at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester City make another signing, Chelsea player...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United keen on Barcelona target, Chelsea to...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Jose Mourinho 'approves' sale of Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to accept €75 million offer for superstar
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Today AST DIN 07:30 PM Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb
Europa League 2017-18
09 Aug STU AEK 10:30 PM Sturm Graz vs AEK Larnaca
09 Aug HAP APO 10:30 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs APOEL
09 Aug TOR KUK 10:30 PM Torpedo Kutaisi vs Kukësi
09 Aug TRE FEY 10:30 PM Trenčín vs Feyenoord
09 Aug SIG KAI 10:30 PM Sigma Olomouc vs Kairat
09 Aug SHE VAL 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Valur
09 Aug MAR BOR 10:30 PM Mariupol' vs Bordeaux
09 Aug JAG GEN 10:50 PM Jagiellonia Białystok vs Gent
09 Aug CSK KOB 11:15 PM CSKA Sofia vs København
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us