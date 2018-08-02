Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Willian launches legal action over 'forged' letter

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2.34K   //    02 Aug 2018, 20:49 IST
Willian
Chelsea's Brazilian attacker Willian

Chelsea winger Willian has instructed his lawyers to take legal action over a "forged" letter purporting to authorise a change of agent.

The Brazil international shared the document on Instagram on Thursday with a statement denouncing its authenticity.

The letter, which Willian says has been "circulated through the football market", claims to sanction a change in his representation until August 15.

It comes with the 29-year-old at the centre of intense transfer speculation linking him to Real Madrid and Manchester United.

"I would like to clarify that I never signed such letter, the content of which I completely deny," Willian wrote on Instagram.

"Finally, since there seems to be clear evidence that my signature has been forged, or anyway misused, I hereby inform that my lawyers are already instructed to proceed with all appropriate legal measures before any competent courts or authorities.

"I hope I have clarified the matter and any possible misunderstanding."

 

In the recent days I have been informed that a “letter of authorization for player agent FIFA”, allegedly signed in my name has been circulated through the football market. In such letter, Mr. Denirobson Dias would grant an authorization to Mr. Renee Pinheiro Anunciação to represent me until 15 August 2018, throughout football clubs in the United Kingdom and France. I would like to clarify that I never signed such letter, the content of which I completely deny. Finally, since there seem to be clear evidence that my signature has been forged, or anyway misused, I hereby inform that my lawyers are already instructed to proceed with all appropriate legal measures before any competent courts or authorities. I hope I have clarified the matter and any possible misunderstanding. Willian Borges da Silva Nos últimos dias fui informado de que uma “carta de autorização para agente de jogadores FIFA”, supostamente assinada por mim, está circulando pelo mercado do futebol. Na referida carta, o Sr. Denirobson Dias concede uma autorização ao Sr. Renee Pinheiro Anunciação para me representar até 15 de agosto de 2018, perante os clubes do Reino Unido e França. Gostaria de esclarecer que nunca assinei tal carta, cujo conteúdo nego completamente. Finalmente, uma vez que parece haver provas claras de que a minha assinatura foi falsificada, ou de qualquer forma mal utilizada, informo que meus advogados já estão instruídos a proceder com todas as medidas legais cabíveis perante quaisquer tribunais ou autoridades competentes. Espero ter esclarecido o assunto e qualquer possível mal-entendido. Willian Borges da Silva

A post shared by Willian Borges Da Silva (@willianborges88) on

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Sarri seeking talks with Willian over delayed Chelsea return
RELATED STORY
Sarri expects Hazard, Courtois and Willian to stay
RELATED STORY
3 signings that could happen as a result of Malcom's...
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard or Willian: Who is more important to Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to accept €75 million offer for superstar
RELATED STORY
5 times Tottenham Hotspur missed out on transfer targets
RELATED STORY
3 potential replacements for Willian at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
3 ways how Manchester United could line-up with Willian...
RELATED STORY
The Curious Transfer Saga Of Willian Borges da Silva 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Manchester United should sign Willian
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us