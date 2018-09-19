Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Willian very happy under Sarri after Conte row

Omnisport
NEWS
News
276   //    19 Sep 2018, 23:47 IST
Willian
Chelsea winger Willian

Willian is thrilled to be playing under Maurizio Sarri after coming close to leaving Stamford Bridge following a row with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

The Blues start their Europa League campaign at PAOK on Thursday having won their first five Premier League games under Conte's replacement.

Willian made no secret of the breakdown in his relationship with Conte, previously saying there was "no chance" he would have stayed at the club had the Italian not left.

The Brazil international memorably posted a photo of Chelsea's FA Cup celebrations with trophy emojis covering up Conte, which he later blamed on his daughter.

Willian has featured in all five Premier League games under Sarri and is set to face PAOK with Eden Hazard rested after his hat-trick against Cardiff City on Saturday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #comeonchelsea #100% #fivewins #premierleague #cfc #goal

A post shared by Willian Borges Da Silva (@willianborges88) on

And the 30-year-old, who was linked with Barcelona and Manchester United in the transfer window, confirmed he is settled at Stamford Bridge and enjoying working with Sarri.

"I am very happy. Always I was happy at Chelsea," Willian said to reporters. "I don't want to talk about the past.

"I am happy with the new manager and profile of football. I think we have a great team atmosphere and we can do everything to win titles.

"I am very proud to stay and be a Chelsea player. It is an honour to play at this club. I am very happy at Chelsea.

"Everyone knows what happened in the last window. My mind was always to play at Chelsea, now with Sarri we have a different way to play.

"He wants us to play. You can tell in the game, we play with more possession and have more fun and win five games in a row. We have to continue in the same way."

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Sarri deals blow to Chelsea kids' Europa League hopes
RELATED STORY
Sarri wants Chelsea defensive improvement
RELATED STORY
Morata set for Chelsea recall as Sarri seeks striker balance
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Willian opens up about Antonio...
RELATED STORY
David Luiz very happy at Chelsea under Sarri
RELATED STORY
Sarri 'very confident' Willian set for Chelsea stay
RELATED STORY
'No chance' Willian would have stayed at Chelsea under Conte
RELATED STORY
Hazard left out of Chelsea squad for PAOK trip
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: John Terry to join Spartak...
RELATED STORY
Sarri, not Sarri: How Antonio Conte's title winning...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Today REN JAB 10:25 PM Rennes vs Jablonec
Today DYN AST 10:25 PM Dynamo Kyiv vs Astana
Today BES SAR 10:25 PM Beşiktaş vs Sarpsborg 08
Today GEN MAL 10:25 PM Genk vs Malmö FF
Today VIL RAN 10:25 PM Villarreal vs Rangers
Today RAP SPA 10:25 PM Rapid Wien vs Spartak Moskva
Today PAO CHE 10:25 PM PAOK vs Chelsea
Today VID BAT 10:25 PM Vidi vs BATE
Today SEV STA 10:25 PM Sevilla vs Standard Liège
Today AKH KRA 10:25 PM Akhisarspor vs Krasnodar
Today OLY EIN 10:25 PM Olympique Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Today LAZ APO 10:25 PM Lazio vs Apollon
Tomorrow SPO QAR 12:30 AM Sporting CP vs Qarabağ
Tomorrow ARS VOR 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Vorskla
Tomorrow SLA BOR 12:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Bordeaux
Tomorrow KOB ZEN 12:30 AM København vs Zenit
Tomorrow AEK ZUR 12:30 AM AEK Larnaca vs Zürich
Tomorrow LUD BAY 12:30 AM Ludogorets vs Bayer Leverkusen
Tomorrow F-D MIL 12:30 AM F91 Dudelange vs Milan
Tomorrow OLY REA 12:30 AM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Real Betis
Tomorrow SPA AND 12:30 AM Spartak Trnava vs Anderlecht
Tomorrow DIN FEN 12:30 AM Dinamo Zagreb vs Fenerbahçe
Tomorrow RB- SAL 12:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Salzburg
Tomorrow CEL ROS 12:30 AM Celtic vs Rosenborg
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us