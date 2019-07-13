×
Wilson commits to Bournemouth with new deal to 2023

Omnisport
NEWS
News
68   //    13 Jul 2019, 00:48 IST
Callum Wilson
Bournemouth and England striker Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson has signed a new four-year contract to end speculation he could leave Bournemouth.

England striker Wilson had been linked with Chelsea and West Ham, but has now committed his future to the Cherries through to 2023.

And Wilson, who has scored 58 goals in 148 appearances since joining from Coventry City in 2014, feels there is more to come.

"We've improved in all areas since I initially joined the club but there's still a long way to go," Wilson told Bournemouth's club website.

"While Bournemouth may be known as a smaller club, we've got some really big ambitions here. Everyone is pulling in the same direction towards those targets and goals.

"I feel like as an individual, my game is constantly improving here at the club. I want to continue that progress and reach even higher targets. I'm really excited about what the future holds."

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake has also been linked with a move away, but chief executive Neill Blake is determined to retain Bournemouth's stars.

"Throughout his time at the club Callum has demonstrated incredible determination to succeed at the highest level - even in the face of adversity in the form of two season-ending injuries," Blake added.

"He has proved himself as a Premier League striker and is now beginning to establish himself at international level, and this contract is just reward for that.

"We have no desire to lose our best players and this is further evidence of the board's commitment to keep Bournemouth progressing year on year."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea
