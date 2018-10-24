Winning medals for India is soul-satisfying: Deepa Malik

Gururgram, Oct 24 (PTI) Being a para athlete has its own challenges but winning medals for India makes the journey soul-satisfying, Asian Para Games medallist Deepa Malik said, here Wednesday.

Deepa, 47, bagged two bronze medals -- F51/52/53s discus throw and the F 53/54 javelin throw events -- at the recent Asian Para Games 2018 in Jakarta.

"Being a Paralympic athlete comes with a lot of challenges and I thank Honda for supporting me in my journey to make India proud at international level. It has been a soul satisfying journey for me at the event and coming home with two medals," she said.

Deepa was speaking at an event organised by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd to felicitate her.

The company presented her with a customised two-wheeler Navi'.

"My specially modified Navi' has given wings to fly, making me feel more empowered. I now look forward to winning more laurels for India with Honda's support and spreading awareness on disability sensitisation in our country, she said, according to a statement.

The company's Director, General & Corporate Affairs, Harbhajan Singh described Deepa as a source of inspiration to all Indians, specially for women.

"Deepa with her challenging spirit, proves that physical disability cannot impair one's determination. Honda feels proud to support the India's idol in her flight for glory. Honda believes in uplifting and cultivating young talent to develop more champions who would go on to make India proud