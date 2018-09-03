Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

With attacks clicking, Madrid and Barcelona dominate early

Associated Press
NEWS
News
259   //    03 Sep 2018, 20:12 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — With Lionel Messi thriving again and Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale making up for the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona and Real Madrid are threatening to run away early in the Spanish league.

Madrid and Barcelona are the only teams with a perfect start after three matches, earning healthy gaps to other potential title contenders and showing signs the league may he headed for another two-team race.

Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are already five points behind going into the first international break, while Valencia is seven points adrift and Villarreal already trails by eight.

MESSI AND BARCELONA

Barcelona is at the top of the league because it has scored 12 goals, two more than Real Madrid, with both teams conceding twice.

As usual, Messi has been leading the attack for the Catalan club, scoring four goals — two in the 3-0 opening win over Alaves and two in the 8-2 rout of promoted Huesca on Sunday.

The lone scorer in the team's 1-0 win at Valladolid — another promoted club — was Ousmane Dembele, who has been gaining prominence in the attack alongside Messi and Luis Suarez. Dembele also netted on Sunday, along with Ivan Rakitic and Jordi Alba.

After a lackluster first season with Barcelona, Dembele has gotten off to a solid start.

Ernesto Valverde began with Sergi Roberto in the midfield to support the attack in the opener, but in the last two matches he used Philippe Coutinho as the team's playmaker in the absence of Andres Iniesta and Paulinho, the midfield duo who left in the offseason. Coutinho was on the bench in the first match, but came in as a substitute and scored a goal.

"I'm happy with how the team has created chances," Valverde said.

MADRID'S OLD GUARD

There were doubts about whether Madrid could remain an offensive threat after Ronaldo departed for Juventus. The club didn't sign a top player to replace him, and instead kept Bale and Benzema, who had struggled while the Portuguese forward was still in action in Spain.

It turns out the veteran duo has done more than enough to keep Madrid competitive, with Benzema already scoring four league goals and Bale three.

Not having Ronaldo may have actually helped because it was his absence which allowed his former teammates to thrive again.

Madrid used to play with the ultimate goal of putting Ronaldo in position to score, and when Bale or Benzema played, part of their role was to either open spaces or create opportunities for Ronaldo up front.

Now things have changed, and they are the ones who teammates are looking for in attack. Both have become protagonists and have been working together to share the responsibility of carrying the team's attack.

"Bale and Benzema are playing brilliantly, but so is everyone else," Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said. "Their goals are important, but they'll only score if everyone does their job and we're managing that so far. The most vital thing is to win games and having nine points after three games."

Associated Press
NEWS
4 players who have excelled for both Real Madrid and FC...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will have a greater chance of...
RELATED STORY
Top 8 Real Madrid best forward of all time
RELATED STORY
Rating the Transfer Window of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Review - Real Madrid and FC Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Huesca takes early lead against Barcelona before losing 8-2
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona and Juventus on high alert as Pogba...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 Real Madrid superstars who will shine...
RELATED STORY
Why Real Madrid will not win the Champions League in 2018/19
RELATED STORY
The Four Clubs That May Suffer a Shocking Early Exit From...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FA Cup 2018-19
Today CHA LEE 12:15 AM Charnock Richard vs Leek Town
Today PET STA 12:15 AM Peterborough Sports vs Stamford
Today SUN CLI 12:15 AM Sunderland RCA vs Clitheroe
Today SEL KEN 12:15 AM Selby Town vs Kendal Town
Today MOS OSS 12:15 AM Mossley vs Ossett United
Today RAM KID 12:15 AM Ramsbottom United vs Kidsgrove Athletic
Today SQU DRO 12:15 AM Squires Gate vs Droylsden
Today CHA WED 12:15 AM Chasetown vs Wednesfield
Today CLE LOU 12:15 AM Cleethorpes Town vs Loughborough University
Tomorrow RUS CRA 12:15 AM Rusthall vs Cray Wanderers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us