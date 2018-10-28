×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Without Hazard, Chelsea overwhelms Burnley in 4-0 win

Associated Press
NEWS
News
45   //    28 Oct 2018, 21:26 IST
AP Image

BURNLEY, England (AP) — The absence of star attacker Eden Hazard did not affect Chelsea in its 4-0 thrashing of Burnley that kept the team unbeaten in the Premier League on Sunday.

With Hazard missing because of a back injury, Ross Barkley stepped up as Chelsea's main creative force as the attacking midfielder scored from outside the area and also set up two other goals at Turf Moor.

Barkley played in Alvaro Morata with a defense-splitting pass for the opening goal in the 22nd minute. After making it 2-0, Barkley gave Willian a short pass and the Brazil winger cut inside to curl a fine shot into the corner from 25 meters.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, on as a substitute for the injured Pedro Rodriguez in the first half, completed the rout in second-half stoppage time by sweeping home from close range following a corner.

It was a second straight heavy loss for Burnley, which was beaten 5-0 at Manchester City last weekend.

Hazard, the league's joint top scorer on seven goals, hurt his back against Manchester United last weekend and also missed the Europa League game against BATE Borisov on Thursday.

Chelsea has won seven games and drawn the other three of its opening 10 games in the league this season.

Associated Press
NEWS
Burnley vs Chelsea | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
Hazard misses Burnley game as Brady returns for Clarets
RELATED STORY
Burnley 0-4 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points and Tactical...
RELATED STORY
Hazard inspires Chelsea recovery, shows what team could miss
RELATED STORY
Hazard can win the Ballon d'Or as a Chelsea player,...
RELATED STORY
3 Key things Eden Hazard must do to win the Ballon d’Or
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Eden Hazard will leave Chelsea in 2019
RELATED STORY
Hazard out of BATE clash with back problem
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard - The magician at Chelsea and why he can't be...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Eden Hazard injured, Agreement with Conte...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us