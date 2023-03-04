Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5, 2023 

Wolfsburg host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday (March 5) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league this season but remain hopeful of a return to Europe. Wolfsburg returned to winning ways in the league last weekend with a 2-0 win at Koln. Yannick Gerhardt opening the scoring early on before Maximilian Arnold sealed the win from the spot midway through the second half. Wolfsburg are sixth in the league table with 33 points from 22 games.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, have enjoyed a largely solid campaign but have hit a rough patch recently. They lost 2-0 to Napoli in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie last week before losing 2-1 at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday (February 25).

The visitors have picked up 38 points from 22 games this season and are sixth in the standings.

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, who trail 19-8.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 20 games in the fixture.

Only three of Wolfsburg's seven league defeats this season have come at home.

Only four of the Eagles' 11 league wins this season have come on the road.

Frankfurt are the third-highest-scoring side in the German top flight this season, scoring 43 times.

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

With their latest result, Wolfsburg snapped their five-game winless streak. They have lost their last two home games and could struggle here.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost three of their last four games across competitions. They're without a win in their last five away league games and might have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-2 Frankfurt

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last six games.)

