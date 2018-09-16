Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Wolves add to Burnley's Premier League troubles with 1-0 win

Associated Press
NEWS
News
96   //    16 Sep 2018, 20:33 IST
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Raul Jimenez gave Wolverhampton a first Premier League home win since gaining promotion on Sunday and added to Burnley's troubles.

The 1-0 scoreline flattered Burnley, which remained in the game through the brilliance of goalkeeper Joe Hart, who denied Helder Costa, Jimenez, Otto and Ruben Neves before he was finally beaten in the 61st minute.

Jimenez, who also scored in the draw with Everton during the opening game of the season, got his second goal of the campaign with a deft flick from a Matt Doherty cross.

Burnley is without a win in 11 matches in all competitions this season, after going through Europa League qualifying rounds and falling short. The northwest English club has lost its last four Premier League games and only collected one point so far.

Wolves have eight points from five games.

