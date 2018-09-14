Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Wolves boss Nuno ignoring Manchester United talk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14 Sep 2018, 21:17 IST
nuno - cropped
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is ignoring speculation linking him with the manager's job at Manchester United.

Reports emerged in Germany over the past week suggesting the 44-year-old has been identified as a future successor to Jose Mourinho by the Red Devils' hierarchy.

However, the former Porto coach has no desire to encourage the rumours by discussing them in public.

"You know me. I don't talk about that. It does not make sense," he told a news conference when asked if he was flattered by the talk.
 
"This is not the moment to even think about it. I don't think about it, I totally ignore that, I totally ignore it."

When pressed on whether he would aspire to manage a club like United one day, Nuno replied: "I don't do like that. I go on a daily basis.

"I know what I have to do tomorrow [Saturday]: to prepare the boys well and prepare the team for a tough game against Burnley. This is the way I look at the future. I take it day by day."

Wolves host Burnley on Sunday looking for their second Premier League win of the season.

They then travel to Old Trafford to face United on September 22.

