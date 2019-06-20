×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Women's World Cup Review: Argentina and VAR dump Scotland out as England top Group D

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    20 Jun 2019, 03:58 IST
Scotland - cropped
Scotland collapsed late on against Argentina

Scotland crashed out of the Women's World Cup in controversial fashion after Argentina fought back from three goals down to draw 3-3 on Wednesday.

Following 2-1 defeats to both England and Japan in their opening Group D matches, Scotland needed victory to stand a chance of progressing into the last 16, and they looked to be cruising through as one of the best third-placed sides when Erin Cuthbert put them 3-0 up in the 69th minute at Parc des Princes.

Kim Little's effort had got things rolling for Shelley Kerr's side, before Jennifer Beattie's header improved matters early in the second half.

But Argentina hauled one back five minutes after Cuthbert's close-range strike, with Lee Alexander's own goal setting up a grandstand finish.

The VAR then came to the fore, with the referee overturning her decision not to award a penalty for Sophie Howard's lunge on Aldana Cometti.

Alexander looked to be Scotland's hero when she saved Flor Bonsegundo's spot-kick, but there was to be another twist when the VAR adjudged the goalkeeper had moved off her line before the penalty was taken.

Bonsegundo made no mistake from her second attempt, slotting down the middle as Argentina secured a famous result to break Scotland's hearts.

There was rather less drama in Group D's other match, as England comfortably dispatched Japan to secure top spot.

Advertisement

Having scored early on with a deft finish over the advancing Ayaka Yamashita, Ellen White doubled her tally late on to wrap up a deserved win over a Japan side that beat England in the semi-finals in 2015.

Karen Bardsley made a brilliant save in the opening minutes, but was rarely tested in England's goal as Phil Neville's side claimed maximum points from the group stage.

While England will wait to see who they will face in Sunday's last-16 game, second-placed Japan will take on Canada or Netherlands.

Advertisement
FIFA Women's World Cup: England 2-1 Scotland, 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup Results: Italy thrash Jamaica, England edge past Argentina, Japan register first victory
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: England v Argentina Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: Japan v Scotland Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch
RELATED STORY
Argentina make Women's World Cup history with stunning Scotland comeback
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: England v Scotland Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup Review: England victorious as Brazil's Cristiane overtakes Ronaldo in record books
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup Review: England, Italy go through as Japan bounce back
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup 2019: Japan press conference ahead of World Cup opener with Argentina
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup Review: Buchanan gets Canada up and running after Argentina hold Japan
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us