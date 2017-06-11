Woodburn definitely one to watch - Fowler

Robbie Fowler has little doubt Ben Woodburn will develop into a key figure at Liverpool under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp.

by Omnisport News 11 Jun 2017, 15:58 IST

Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn

Former Liverpool star Robbie Fowler believes Ben Woodburn has a bright future ahead of him and has hailed Jurgen Klopp's treatment of the 17-year-old.

Woodburn made his official first-team debut in the 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland in November 2016 and scored his first goal in the EFL Cup win over Leeds just days after his maiden appearance, becoming Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer.

And Fowler - who scored 183 goals in 369 Liverpool appearances - has seen enough to predict a prosperous future for the young striker.

"The lad is a good player. He is definitely going the right way. He definitely is one to watch out for in the next season or two," Fowler told the official Liverpool website.

"Klopp has been fantastic with him. He has had him on the periphery of the first team a good few times.

"I was there when he made his debut and getting that goal was brilliant for the lad. He probably deserves to be in and around the team because of his performances for the youth teams.

"But it does not stop there. He knows that he has got a lot of hard work to do. And under the tuition of Jurgen and a few of the older boys in the team, he will be getting advice every day off Jordan Henderson, who is the captain, and all of Jurgen's staff as well. They are the ones with him as many hours of the day as possible."

Woodburn made nine appearances in all competitions for Liverpool in 2016-17, scoring that single EFL Cup goal.