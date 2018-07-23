Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Woods earns WGC-Bridgestone Invitational place with rankings boost

23 Jul 2018
tigerwoods - cropped
Tiger Woods with his eighth WGC-Bridgestone Invitational title in 2013

Tiger Woods will get his wish to play the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club one more time after breaking back into the top 50 following his performance at The Open.

Woods has won the trophy in Akron eight times in his illustrious career and has expressed his desire to have one more shot at the title before the event moves to Memphis in 2019.

Players ranked inside the top 50 are automatically handed a place in the field, and Woods' impressive week at Carnoustie ensures he will be involved.

The 42-year-old has struggled to be competitive since returning from knee and back surgery, but he was back at the top of the leaderboard in Scotland.

He even led the way briefly during the final round, before dropping three shots in quick succession on the back nine to finish in a share for sixth.

That was enough to earn a rankings boost, though, and ensure he will be on the tee in Ohio next month.

