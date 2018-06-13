Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: England 'thugs' stopped from going to Russia

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 17:55 IST
63

London, Jun 13 (PTI) Over 1,200 British 'thugs' banned from attending football matches have surrendered their passports ahead of the World Cup in Russia, the UK Home Office said today.

Of 1,312 individuals with football banning orders, 1,254 have given up their documents before the tournament, which starts tomorrow.

Police say they will continue working to trace the remaining 58.

The action would ensure "thugs" would not "ruin the tournament for real fans", the BBC quoted Police Minister Nick Hurd as saying.

About 10,000 people from the UK are expected to travel to Russia for the World Cup, it said.

In March, English police had to reassure Russian authorities only "genuine fans" would make the journey, after more than 100 supporters were arrested when England played the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

There were also violent clashes between Russia and England supporters when the two countries played each other in Marseille at Euro 2016.

Police will be deployed at major UK ports during the World Cup to stop known troublemakers from travelling to Russia, the report said.

A delegation from the UK will travel to Russia to work with their police counterparts during the tournament.

Football banning orders are imposed by courts and can last for up to 10 years.

There are 327 banned individuals who do not hold passports and they are not required to report to police

