World Cup 2018: Flops XI

anand muralidharan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.09K // 16 Jul 2018, 18:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

De Gea (C) is shocked by his own error against Portugal

The World Cup is over and France have been crowned champions for the second time in their history. Plenty of big names are leaving the tournament having failed to live up to expectations and a few more will have to work harder to impress after their underwhelming displays.

After an absolutely crazy month of football, France won their second FIFA World Cup title with a 4-2 win over a Croatian side that put up an inspired showing throughout the tournament with their heartfelt with their displays. However, Didier Deschamps and his defensive tactics were vindicated as the French team was the most complete unit throughout the one-month extravaganza in Russia.

Their displays at Russia 2018 were a masterclass in how a team rebuilds after a catastrophic defeat at home in the final of the Euro 2016 and goes through the gears and retains its compact nature in tournament football at the highest level. It takes a manager of some repute and class along with a skilful bunch of players who have overcome obstacles before to put everything on the line in the most calculated manner.

However that being said a number of players, teams and managers will look back at the tournament thinking what if. Here we look at flop XI who will not look back fondly on the games they played in the tournament.

GK: David De Gea

The Manchester United goalkeeper hasn’t replicated his club form for his country since replacing Iker Casillas as Spain's goalkeeper. De Gea had a terrible start to the World Cup with his error against Portugal and the keeper didn’t make a single save in a game where Spain conceded three goals but that ultimately meant little, as La Roja topped Group B.

Premier League fans have grown so accustomed to De Gea’s consistent brilliance that it came as a shock when his error allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to score the second of his three goals in Spain’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Portugal, as a shot directly at him squirmed through his hands into the net.

That was, in fairness, the only major mistake the goalkeeper made, with De Gea a spectator for long periods of La Roja’s matches against Iran, Morocco and Russia in the round of 16.

The Spaniard wasn’t at his best, however, and he was also criticised by sections of the Spanish press for failing to save any of the four penalties he faced in the last-16 shoot-out with the hosts. All-in-all a world cup to forget for De Gea who will join Manchester United in the pre-season tour of America.