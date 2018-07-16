World Cup 2018: Team of the tournament

As the biggest sporting spectacle on Earth draws to a close, we look back at the absolute marvellous tournament hosted by Russia which enthralled and exasperated football audiences across the world in equal measure. A tournament for the ages, this edition had an unrivalled sense of unpredictability and had no qualms sending the big dogs home earlier than many expected.

The Curse of Champions continued as Germany crashed out of the tournament in the group stages with their defeat to Mexico being the lowest ebb. Argentina, owing to their firepower in every part of the pitch were expected to shine, even after scraping through the qualifiers. However, what unravelled was the same old story of overdependence on Messi who for once seemed out of sorts thus losing out to France in one of the most pulsating matches of the Cup. Portugal, too, somewhat faded after a brilliant start with their hero Cristiano Ronaldo being hell-bent on leaving a mark on World Cup. Their journey was ended by Uruguay and Brazil followed suit when they lost out to Belgium. Ultimately, it was the 2016 Euro Championship finalists France who annihilated Croatia in the final, thereby ending a remarkable journey of the Croatians to lift the Jules Rimet trophy.

Here, we take a look at a team made of just the best performers in the World Cup.

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Beaten.... finally!

The English goalkeeper was absolutely on top of his game throughout the tournament and was one of the finds this year. Marshalling his defence with aplomb, Pickford made tremendous saves one after another to keep the Three Lions in contention till the semifinals. He made an average of 2.1 saves per match and kept a clean sheet against Sweden in the quarterfinals. Subasic was another top choice to don the gloves in this list, but Jordan gets the nod due to his excellent distribution as well, completing 220 passes @ 66 passes completed per 100 as compared to the Croatian's 150 passes. Against Colombia, it was the custodian who helped England break their penalties hoodoo by saving two penalties, thereby securing England's place in the quarterfinals. Moreover, Subasic's horror show in the final cements Pickford's spot