World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Croatia scrape past Russia
The fourth and the last quarter-final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between Croatia and Russia saw The Blazers edge past the hosts as Zlatko Dalić's side sealed the semi-final spot.
On the half-hour mark, Denis Cheryshev opened the scoring for Sbornaya with an absolute peach of a strike to leather the ball past Danijel Subašić, who could just stand and watch it fizz in. However, Andrej Kramarić equalized the scoreline with a header from Mario Mandžukić's assist in the 39th minute.
Nothing could separate the two sides in the extra-time as both the teams scored a goal apiece owing to which, the match was decided on penalties where Croatia prevailed.
Consequently, Croatia will now face England in the semi-final on 11 July 2018.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter.