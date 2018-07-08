World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Croatia scrape past Russia

The fourth and the last quarter-final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between Croatia and Russia saw The Blazers edge past the hosts as Zlatko Dalić's side sealed the semi-final spot.

On the half-hour mark, Denis Cheryshev opened the scoring for Sbornaya with an absolute peach of a strike to leather the ball past Danijel Subašić, who could just stand and watch it fizz in. However, Andrej Kramarić equalized the scoreline with a header from Mario Mandžukić's assist in the 39th minute.

Nothing could separate the two sides in the extra-time as both the teams scored a goal apiece owing to which, the match was decided on penalties where Croatia prevailed.

Consequently, Croatia will now face England in the semi-final on 11 July 2018.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter.

Croatia shut down Russia’s party 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/nrz1l2zf4V — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 7, 2018

#RUSCRO make it look like an accident 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iPlW2eYXeu — Van Dumo (@sitholevd) July 7, 2018

Capture every Croatian player family apart from Kovacic pic.twitter.com/V1V2MhBrmB — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 7, 2018

2 - Number of days until Vladimir Putin tries to annex Croatia. Revenge. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) July 7, 2018

Should be easier to get tickets for the semi now. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 7, 2018

When Lingard meets Modric in the World Cup semis. pic.twitter.com/QHZ9H1HDWn — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) July 7, 2018

The World Cup right now: pic.twitter.com/ZrtGwyG4a7 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 7, 2018

Listen I don’t know how I’ll be able to go back to an existence without this World Cup. An empty, grey, meaningless existence. — Milana Knežević (@milanaknez) July 7, 2018

I love watching penalties when it’s not my team :-)#RUSCRO — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 7, 2018

Bring me the names of the ones who missed.#RUSCRO — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) July 7, 2018

Go find Fernandez and Smalov's wife and children #RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/jiwnvKQnZ8 — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) July 7, 2018

When you wasted all that bribe money 🙈💰😢#RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/I6wXCKjAfB — 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) July 7, 2018

#CRO have knocked out the host nation at a #WorldCup for the first time in their third attempt:



✖️ vs. #FRA (1998)

✖️ vs. #BRA (2014)

☑️ vs. #RUS (2018)



In the final four for the first time since 1998. pic.twitter.com/Q8nrra7ecs — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 7, 2018

Launch the nukes our spies planted in Croatia #RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/olWCbAgMA9 — Shh!!! It's Pablo (@shhitspablo) July 7, 2018

Pic of the day 📷😂 pic.twitter.com/EjgA5DDOrV — Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) July 7, 2018