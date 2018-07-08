Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Croatia scrape past Russia

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor
875   //    08 Jul 2018, 03:13 IST

Russia v Croatia: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Russia v Croatia: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The fourth and the last quarter-final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between Croatia and Russia saw The Blazers edge past the hosts as Zlatko Dalić's side sealed the semi-final spot.

On the half-hour mark, Denis Cheryshev opened the scoring for Sbornaya with an absolute peach of a strike to leather the ball past Danijel Subašić, who could just stand and watch it fizz in. However, Andrej Kramarić equalized the scoreline with a header from Mario Mandžukić's assist in the 39th minute.

Nothing could separate the two sides in the extra-time as both the teams scored a goal apiece owing to which, the match was decided on penalties where Croatia prevailed.

Consequently, Croatia will now face England in the semi-final on 11 July 2018.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter.



FIFA WC 2018 Croatia Football Russia Football Luka Modric Ivan Rakitic Twitter Reactions
