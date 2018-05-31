Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

WORLD CUP: Confetti greets Argentina's 1st triumph in 1978

WORLD CUP: Confetti greets Argentina's 1st triumph in 1978

Associated Press
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 16:11 IST
39
AP Image

Controversy and confetti. The 1978 World Cup in Argentina was awash with both.

Twelve years after being awarded the right to host the World Cup, Argentina was a very different country. It had been under the control of a military junta since 1976, after a coup overthrew the government of Isabel Peron. Its ruthless treatment of political opponents — tens of thousands would eventually disappear — cast a shadow over the tournament.

The pressure on coach Cesar Luis Menotti and the team to exploit their home advantage and become the third South American country after Uruguay and Brazil to win the World Cup was immense. But after nearly 50 years of trying, Argentina did just that, defeating the Netherlands 3-1 in extra time in front of a confetti-laden home crowd.

Inspired by striker Mario Kempes, who scored twice in the final to take his tournament tally to six, Argentina inflicted the second straight final defeat on the Dutch, who almost won it at the end of normal time when Robbie Rensenbrink hit the post.

The Dutch were without Johan Cruyff following his last-minute withdrawal. Cruyff later revealed that he didn't board the plane to Argentina because of a kidnapping attempt months earlier. At the time, there was widespread speculation that his absence was an act of protest against the junta.

Forty years later, Argentina's triumph still raises eyebrows.

In that World Cup, there was a second group stage that determined which teams made it to the final, but the scheduling did not allow for the final group matches to take place at the same time. In Argentina's case, the team took the field knowing that a 4-0 victory over Peru was required after Brazil had won its last group match against Poland 3-1.

Argentina won 6-0.

Raanan Rein, an Israeli professor of Latin American history, told a FIFA-hosted conference on World Cup history in 2010 that he was "100 percent persuaded" that the junta was somehow involved, collaborating with "at least one foreign government" to fix the match.

Others argue that the Peru team just fell away after a strong start — it happens all the time — and were unnerved by the intimidating atmosphere inside the stadium in Rosario.

Regardless, it was time for the joyous people of Argentina to let the confetti fly.

___

For more, https://www.instagram.com/p/BeTnWAzF1ls/

___

AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Argentina 1978 - The Unfair Home Advantage
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 great Brazilians who never got a World...
RELATED STORY
The 7 Most Controversial World Cup Moments Ever
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The history of Indian football team in...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 10 records that might never be broken
RELATED STORY
5 Past World Cup Moments That Video Technology Would Have...
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #21 Mario Kempes
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #26 Karl-Heinz...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 South American superstars that will...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT AUS RUS
1 - 0
03 Jun ALB UKR 07:30 PM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun AND CAP 07:30 PM
03 Jun COS NOR 10:30 PM
03 Jun SAU PER 11:30 PM
04 Jun SPA SWI 12:30 AM
04 Jun BAR BEL 04:30 AM
04 Jun MOL ARM 08:30 PM
04 Jun SER CHI 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018