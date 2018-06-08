Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup match official resigns after cash sting revealed

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 10:31 IST
70

Geneva, Jun 8 (AP) A World Cup assistant referee resigned from duty after being caught taking a USD 600 cash payment in an undercover television sting.

Aden Range Marwa of Kenya told FIFA he would not go to Russia, the world soccer body said yesterday.

FIFA said it passed details of Marwa's case and others linked to misconduct in a Ghanaian journalist's documentary to its "investigatory and judicial bodies to follow up."

The Kenyan official, who was approved by FIFA for international games since 2008, was filmed taking the cash at an African continental tournament in footage in released yesterday by BBC Africa.

FIFA's code of ethics prohibits officials taking cash gifts.

The investigation was led by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and also implicated Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi, an elected member of FIFA's ruling council, in taking cash gifts.

Marwa is the second World Cup match official implicated in corruption among more than 100 referees and assistants trained by FIFA for more than two years, and selected in recent weeks.

The Saudi Arabian soccer federation banned referee Fahad Al Mirdasi for life after allegedly seeking a bribe to help a team win the national cup final.

Marwa and Al Mirdasi both worked at the 2017 Confederations Cup warmup tournament in Russia.

Marwa was also taken by FIFA to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil as a reserve match official.

A Ghanian referee, Joseph Lamptey, was banned for life by FIFA for corruptly awarding a penalty in a World Cup qualifying game in 2016 in a betting scam.

FIFA said yesterday it would impose "severe sanctions" when the integrity of competitions is compromised

