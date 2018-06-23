Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup of penalties? Russia surpasses Brazil after VAR introduction

After South Korea's Jang Hyun-soo conceded a penalty for handball against Mexico, Russia 2018 surpassed Brazil 2014's 13 spot-kicks.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 23 Jun 2018, 22:07 IST
VAR review
VAR review

The 2018 World Cup in Russia has already seen more penalties awarded than at the last tournament, with the impact of VAR clear.

South Korea's Jang Hyun-soo conceded a spot-kick for handball against Mexico on Saturday, with Carlos Vela tucking away from 12 yards.

It was the 14th penalty given by referees at Russia 2018, one more than the total amount during the whole of Brazil 2014.

With VAR in place for the first time at the World Cup, a new record for spot-kicks awarded appears inevitable with the second round of group-stage games not yet complete.

Since Opta began recording the data in 1966, the record for most penalties awarded at a World Cup stands at 18, which occurred in 1990, 1998 and 2002.

Of the 14 taken so far in Russia, 11 of them have been scored - Lionel Messi of Argentina, Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson and Peru player Christian Cueva spurning their opportunities from the spot.

Just one penalty awarded on the field by a referee has been overturned following a review, with Brazil's Neymar losing out against Costa Rica.

France, Australia, Sweden and Egypt are among the teams to have been given penalties after the use of VAR.

World Cup 2018: 5 key takeaways from the Mundial so far
RELATED STORY
Brazil says FIFA has dismissed its complaint over VAR use
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 major lessons as Brazil beat Costa Rica
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 early narratives from the tournament
RELATED STORY
Should VAR be used in the 2018 World Cup?
RELATED STORY
FIFA approves VAR use at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Brazil asks for clarification over VAR use in its opener
RELATED STORY
In support of VAR
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Spain...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Introducing the captains
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us