Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup winner Kimpembe extends PSG contract to 2023

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    13 Aug 2018, 23:12 IST
Presnel Kimpembe
PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe

World Cup winner Presnel Kimpembe has signed a new five-year contract with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, the club announced on Monday.

Academy product Kimpembe has become an increasingly important player for PSG, starting 27 Ligue 1 games last season as Unai Emery's side completed a domestic clean sweep.

Kimpembe was also part of the France squad that triumphed at Russia 2018, although the defender only made a single appearance at the tournament.

PSG have confirmed the centre-back has committed his future to the club through to 2023, with Kimpembe set to be at the heart of new boss Thomas Tuchel's plans.

Kimpembe's contract renewal came on his 23rd birthday and he is thrilled to have agreed fresh terms with the club.

"I'm incredibly fortunate to be able to wear my club's shirt and this contract extension is proof of my attachment and my recognition towards Paris Saint-Germain," he told PSG's website.

"Thanks to my academy coaches, my various first-team coaches, and also thanks to the support of my team-mates and the fans, I have been able to remain on an upward trajectory season upon season, reaching both the first team and the French national team, with whom I was lucky enough to win the World Cup. That victory motivates me even more to achieve great things with my favourite club.

"A young player, just as a more experienced player, has everything they need to succeed at Paris Saint-Germain. It's up to us, the players, to keep giving our all to take our club as far as possible."

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG's president, confirmed Kimpembe is seen as a cornerstone of the club’s long-term future.

"We are very happy to extend Presnel Kimpembe's contract today," Al-Khelaifi said. "Like many of his team-mates, Presnel embodies the quality and competitiveness of our youth development.

"As well as being a player of the very highest level, Presnel is a remarkable individual with a positive attitude. His energy gives the squad strength and, on the pitch, he has proven his ability to take on great challenges more than once.

"All those who love Paris Saint-Germain were very proud to see him lift the World Cup this summer. The title of world champion is a great reward for all the work he has done up till now and a fantastic source of motivation for our future ambitions.

"By extending Presnel's contract, we are confirming our desire to consolidate the core of our squad with experienced players and greatest of young talents, all of whom are of international standing."

Omnisport
NEWS
World Cup winner Mbappe returns to PSG training
RELATED STORY
Why PSG must avoid signing Manchester United's Marcos Rojo
RELATED STORY
Neymar in PSG squad for Ligue 1 opener, Cavani & Mbappe...
RELATED STORY
FRENCH LEAGUE 2018-19: PSG forced to sell, still favored
RELATED STORY
Umtiti commits to Barcelona to 2023
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG set to battle Manchester United for Milan...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United were willing to spend £100...
RELATED STORY
Gareca extends Peru contract
RELATED STORY
Gabriel Jesus staying at Man City 2 extra years to 2023
RELATED STORY
Tottenham's Winks signs new deal to 2023
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us