World Cup winner Kimpembe extends PSG contract to 2023

PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe

World Cup winner Presnel Kimpembe has signed a new five-year contract with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, the club announced on Monday.

Academy product Kimpembe has become an increasingly important player for PSG, starting 27 Ligue 1 games last season as Unai Emery's side completed a domestic clean sweep.

Kimpembe was also part of the France squad that triumphed at Russia 2018, although the defender only made a single appearance at the tournament.

PSG have confirmed the centre-back has committed his future to the club through to 2023, with Kimpembe set to be at the heart of new boss Thomas Tuchel's plans.

Kimpembe's contract renewal came on his 23rd birthday and he is thrilled to have agreed fresh terms with the club.

"I'm incredibly fortunate to be able to wear my club's shirt and this contract extension is proof of my attachment and my recognition towards Paris Saint-Germain," he told PSG's website.

"Thanks to my academy coaches, my various first-team coaches, and also thanks to the support of my team-mates and the fans, I have been able to remain on an upward trajectory season upon season, reaching both the first team and the French national team, with whom I was lucky enough to win the World Cup. That victory motivates me even more to achieve great things with my favourite club.

"A young player, just as a more experienced player, has everything they need to succeed at Paris Saint-Germain. It's up to us, the players, to keep giving our all to take our club as far as possible."

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG's president, confirmed Kimpembe is seen as a cornerstone of the club’s long-term future.

"We are very happy to extend Presnel Kimpembe's contract today," Al-Khelaifi said. "Like many of his team-mates, Presnel embodies the quality and competitiveness of our youth development.

"As well as being a player of the very highest level, Presnel is a remarkable individual with a positive attitude. His energy gives the squad strength and, on the pitch, he has proven his ability to take on great challenges more than once.

"All those who love Paris Saint-Germain were very proud to see him lift the World Cup this summer. The title of world champion is a great reward for all the work he has done up till now and a fantastic source of motivation for our future ambitions.

"By extending Presnel's contract, we are confirming our desire to consolidate the core of our squad with experienced players and greatest of young talents, all of whom are of international standing."

Ici c’est ma ville, ici c’est mon Parc, ici c’est ma famille, ici c’est mon club.

ICI C’3ST PARIS

Ensemble jusqu’en 2023 pour écrire notre histoire #LAFORCE#MADEINPARIS #ICICESTPARIS #KIMPEMBE2023 pic.twitter.com/KfoibcYi1n — Presnel Kimpembe (@kimpembe_3) August 13, 2018