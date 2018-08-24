Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup winner Lloris charged with drunken driving

Associated Press
NEWS
News
52   //    24 Aug 2018, 22:01 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — France's World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris was charged with drunken driving in London on Friday, and he apologized for setting a bad example with "unacceptable" behavior.

The Tottenham goalkeeper was stopped following a routine patrol in the Marylebone district, police said. Lloris was released on bail and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Sept. 11.

"I wish to apologize wholeheartedly to my family, the club, my teammates, the manager (Mauricio Pochettino) and all of the supporters," Lloris said in a statement. "Drink driving is completely unacceptable, I take full responsibility for my actions and it is not the example I wish to set."

The 31-year-old Lloris has kept 74 clean sheets in 207 appearances for Tottenham since joining from Lyon in 2012. He has played 104 times for France, including the 4-2 victory against Croatia in the World Cup final in July.

Associated Press
NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: Tottenham captain Lloris charged with...
RELATED STORY
Beating Messi boosted France's World Cup belief – Lloris
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi may join Ronaldo in Italy soon, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Captains XI: FIFA World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Messi can decide France's fate, warns Lloris
RELATED STORY
A World Cup To Remember
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 10 Unforgettable Moments of Brilliance
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Team of the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 talking points after Russia 2018
RELATED STORY
Lloris, Jedinak and Kjaer ask FIFA to allow Guerrero to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us